‘I did nothing illegal’: Bannon vows to fight QRIC

Fifteen Queensland racing participants were charged by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission yesterday.

Fifteen Queensland racing participants were charged by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission yesterday.

WELL-KNOWN Mackay horse trainer Trinity Bannon has vowed to fight a Queensland Racing Integrity Commission charge alleging she was in breach of an Australian Rule of Racing by procuring an unregistered substance.

Bannon was one of 15 Queensland racing participants who yesterday were charged by the QRIC.

Read more:

Why Mackay rugby league needs to have a season

The worst case scenario that pushed Miners to quit

End buzzer sounds for ‘Father’ of Mackay basketball

Trinity Bannon.

Thirteen trainers, one jockey and one stablehand were charged with what the QRIC said was “allegedly procuring substances or preparations in breach of the applicable Commonwealth and State legislation”.

Those charged with allegedly procuring substances or preparations are: John Zielke, Jared Wehlow, Ricky vale, Benjamin Williams, Christopher Tapiolas, Toni Schofield, Steven Royes, Kevin Miller, Darryl Hansen, Darryl Gardiner, Kristy Best, Ian Shaw and Bannon.

Stablehand Andrew Minton and jockey Mark Barnham were also charged.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

Sunshine Coast trainer Hansen was the first to speak out yesterday.

He told Racenet the QRIC release had made the matter out to be “much larger than it is”, adding his was a “very minute breach of the racing rules”.

“What I have done is purchase saline drenches from an unlicensed person,” Hansen told Racenet.

The drenches are used to help a horse recover after races.

Darryl Hansen.

Bannon said Hansen’s comments “pretty much summed it up” as far as her own charge was concerned.

“Personally I think it's been blown way out of proportion. It’s a very minor offence,” she said.

“I haven’t done anything illegal – I haven’t cheated and nor has he.

“Like what he (Hansen) said, I can’t talk on behalf of the other trainers because I don’t know what they (did). But I’m in exactly the same boat as Darryl.”

Bannon told the Daily Mercury she planned to plead not guilty, adding she had “at no time ever procured an illegal substance”.

Bannon said she would leave the matter to her solicitor and the QRIC for now.

Her focus was on next Tuesday’s race meeting at Mackay Turf Club.

Bannon has nominated four runners.