I didn’t touch a tennis racquet for months: Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios has revealed he struggled to return to tennis after enjoying life in lockdown with his family in Canberra.

Australia's controversial star didn't pick up a racquet for five months and admitted he didn't miss the grind of the tennis tour.

"I actually didn't touch a tennis racquet for the first four or five months of quarantine," Kyrgios said.

"I just wanted to get completely away from it and it was actually tough to start getting back into it.

"I'm not going to lie, I didn't really miss the game that much.

"I'm a competitor but I compete with everything that I do so I wasn't really missing that, I was playing computer games and all that type of stuff and getting my little competitive edge there.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Nick Kyrgios says he didn’t miss tennis during the lockdown. Picture: Michael Klein

"But I didn't really miss the game at all so it was a bit of a task to get back out there and get in the routine of things and actually wake up and say 'Look, we've got the Australian Open around the corner so let's put some work in'. It wasn't so easy.

"Over my time off I wasn't thinking about tennis at all. I was going through a couple of off-court things, my mum is not so healthy.

"I was focusing on things that actually matter to me personally, tennis for me is not my top priority and I have never been a heavy goal setter."

Despite his early struggles in lockdown Kyrgios admitted he was now in a good place and ready to make an impact at the Australian Open where he made it through to the fourth round last year.

Over the past month he has trained with fellow Australian Jordan Thompson in Canberra which has lifted his confidence after some niggling injuries midway through the year.

"I feel mentally completely refreshed and ready to go again," he said.

"I was lucky enough to have Jordan Thompson come down to Canberra over the last month and we trained together.

"I have been hitting two hours every day for the last couple of months, that's plenty in my opinion so we'll see how we go

"I feel like I am playing well and I'm ready to go but everyone is playing it by ear, no-one really knows who's in form and who's not so I'm just going to play it day-by-day and just try and enjoy myself as much as I can."

Nick Kyrgios hitting at Melbourne Park ahead of his lead up event. Picture:

Kyrgios, 25, said he wasn't disappointed to miss out on a spot in the ATP Cup, the event in which he starred at last year and used as a springboard into the Open.

The two highest ranked players from each country qualify and for Australia that is Alex de Minaur and John Millman because Kyrgios' 11-month absence from the tour saw his ranking slip to No. 47.

"I'm not disappointed at all," Kyrgios said. "I'm not a jealous or envious person, I'm happy for then and while it was nice being around the guys and the team environment I'm not stressing about it."

Instead Kyrgios will start his Open preparation in a smaller ATP event, The Murray River Open, at Melbourne Park on Monday.

His opening round opponent is Frenchman Alexandre Muller with the mouth-watering prospect of a second round clash with fellow Aussie Bernard Tomic.

Originally published as I didn't touch a tennis racquet for months: Kyrgios