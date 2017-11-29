Menu
'I didn't trust Tim': What mattered to CQ on election day

LNP leader Tim Nicholls in Bundaberg.
LNP leader Tim Nicholls in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN071117LNP8
Shayla Bulloch
by

THE LNP was the master of its own demise in CQ, a Morning Bulletin online poll reveals.

Hundreds of voters had their say when asked "Why did the LNP fail in the 2017 state election?”, with the majority of answers pointing at the party's past.

From 771 votes, the majority didn't trust the leader of the party, Tim Nicholls, who apparently failed to convince Central Queensland he was up to the top job.

Queensland Opposition leader Tim Nicholls talks at the campaign launch of Steve Minnikin, candidate for Chastworth, at the Pacific Golf Club in Carindale, Brisbane, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese) NO ARCHIVING
Queensland Opposition leader Tim Nicholls talks at the campaign launch of Steve Minnikin, candidate for Chastworth, at the Pacific Golf Club in Carindale, Brisbane, Saturday, November 11, 2017. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese) NO ARCHIVING REGI VARGHESE

More than 20 per cent of voters (155) said "I didn't trust Tim Nicholls”, who never showed in Central Queensland on his whirlwind tour of the state.

The ghost of Campbell Newman haunted more than 14 per cent of voters who said Labor's job cut scare campaign worked - referring to 14,000 jobs slashed during the Newman era.

Despite LNP's Rockhampton candidate Douglas Rodgers being well informed on the region's issues, 12 per cent of voters weren't inspired by his efforts.

LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers.
LNP candidate for Rockhampton Douglas Rodgers. Chris Ison ROK301017clnp1

Mr Rodgers said his goal had been to make Rockhampton a contested seat, rather than a Labor stronghold.

Labor's decision to veto Adani's $1b railway loan also swung voters with 12 per cent saying they voted according to this.

Labor's policies, election pledges and proven track-record during under the Palaszczuk government influenced 30 per cent of voters at the ballot box.

The poll opened from 6.30am on November 27.

RESULTS, as of 2.20pm:

Labor did a good job for Queensland and deserved to be re-elected- 84 votes/10%

The Adani $1b loan had to be stopped- 98 votes/12%

Renewables (Labor has a 50% target for 2030 ) will provide us with cheaper power as coal is phased out- 66 votes/8%

The ghost of Campbell Newman (Labor's job cut scare campaign) frightened me- 112 votes/14%

I didn't trust Tim Nicholls- 155 votes/20%

The local LNP candidate didn't inspire me- 95 votes/12%

The quality of the Labor candidate inspired me- 31 votes/4%

Labor's policies were better than LNP- 47 votes/6%

Labor's election pledges for my community were better than the LNP's- 26 votes/3%

I support the Cross River Rail project-16 votes/2%

Job security-41 votes/5%

