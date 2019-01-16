'I died three times': Incredible tale of transplant survival

Colin Manderson crossed the finish line at the Cycle of Giving in 2018.

Colin Manderson crossed the finish line at the Cycle of Giving in 2018. Scott Veitch

FOR more than six minutes, Colin Manderson lay dead in his hospital bed after he watched the world around him disappear and unable to move.

This feeling was all too common for the Caloundra man who lived a "compromised life" until he beat the odds, received a vital heart transplant and conquered all hurdles he faced.

At 62 years old, he was savouring life and determined to conquer his latest mission and organ transplant fundraiser event, Cycle of Giving.

Held in March, the cycling fundraiser helped organ transplant research and assisted families back into normal life when they returned home.

Mr Manderson's heart struggles began when he was 40-years-old after the former tradie was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy.

"I died three times, so I had defibrillators fitted over the years, they fired three times. I ended up with a pump," he said.

Colin Manderson, Caloundra heart transplant recipient, nicknamed his new heart King Kong because it beats so loud. Josh Woning

The last time he had an episode, Colin went into cardiac arrest in a hospital TV room - alone.

His defibrillator didn't fire and he died for almost six minutes, but miraculously lived to tell the tale.

"All you see is the light going down, just closing in," he said.

"And then it's game over, there's nothing there."

Mr Manderson was put on the donor list and after two failed promises, he received his new heart with just "weeks to live".

Unlike his old ticker, his new heart beat so loud he felt like a mythical movie character.

"I call it King Kong," he said.

"It sounds corny but I talk to 'him' everyday and treat 'him' like he's my mate because we do everything together."

Mr Manderson's incredible tale was like many others who relied on skilled medical teams and generosity of organ donors and their families.

The Cycle of Giving fundraiser aimed to raise more than $250,000 at the March 10 event and try and shorten the long waiting list.

Mary Long with Jeremy, who will be riding together at the event in March. Contributed

The "queen of hearts" and founder of Cycle of Giving, Mary Long started the event in 2006 in appreciation of doctors and researchers at The Prince Charles Hospital after her late-husband, Mal received a heart transplant

Sadly, that wasn't the end of the struggle for Mal and he passed away from cancer in 2007.

Mary will be riding the 100km course alongside Jeremy, whose father saved the life of Mary's husband in 2004. Mal received Jeremy's dad's donated heart.

Riders can participate in the 100km, 60km, 20km and 10km rides at the event. Click here for more info.