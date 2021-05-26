‘I don’t care’: PM blasted in parliament over Covid

The PM was dressed down in parliament during a fiery debate where he claimed “every Australian was happy” to live here during Covid.

The PM was dressed down in parliament during a fiery debate where he claimed “every Australian was happy” to live here during Covid.

Scott Morrison has lashed out at his Covid-19 critics, slamming the "whingers and complainers" in the Labor Party who have accused him of failing to roll out the vaccines fast enough.

Declaring "every Australian was happy" to live in Australia during the pandemic, the Prime Minister insisted the nation was the envy of the world.

However he was also blasted by the speaker for not sticking to the question.

During a fiery question time, the PM erupted after Labor leader Anthony Albanese put the blame for the latest outbreak in Victoria squarely on the Morrison Government's shoulders.

But it was a question from Labor frontbencher Mark Butler over the slow pace of the vaccine rollout that prompted Mr Morrison to lash out.

"The Prime Minister promised Australians last year we would be at the front of the queue. Prime Minister, isn't it true that we're so far back, we can't even see the front of the queue?" Mr Butler asked.

Scott Morrison defended the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic today. Picture: Gary Ramage

Mr Morrison responded by attacking the Labor Party, prompting a war of words with the Speaker Tony Smith.

"I don't know what world those sleepwalkers opposite are living in, Mr Speaker. I don't know what world they're living in. But I know every Australian is very happy to be living in Australia during the course of this pandemic,'' Mr Morrison said.

"I don't know Australians who want to go and take up residence and live in the Covid environment, whether it be in Europe, the United States, UK or anywhere else.

"I know that Australians - because they approach me every time when I go out into regional Australia or the suburbs and cities of this country - they know here, in this country, they're living a life during Covid like few are anywhere else in the world.

"This country has enjoyed safety from this pandemic and an economic recovery like few, if any, other countries in the world.

"Those opposite, Mr Speaker, may want to retreat into whinging and complaining and undermining the Government, as we fight the virus and they focus on the politics."

Earlier, Labor leader Anthony Albanese attacked the Prime Minister over the Victorian outbreak, suggesting the Morrison Government needed to act.

Anthony Albanese says the government needs to fix the bungled vaccine rollout. Picture: Gary Ramage

Speaker gives PM, Treasurer dressing down

"How many more outbreaks do there have to be until the Prime Minister understands that he needs to do his job and deliver a safe, national, purpose-built quarantine system and fix his bungled vaccine rollout?'' Mr Albanese asked.

"Well, there you see it, Mr Speaker - the bipartisan display in the fight against the virus'' the Prime Minister retorted.

But the exchange took a surprising turn when the Speaker asked the PM to resume his seat and stick to the question.

"OK, I'm going to say to the Prime Minister - he had done that, and he'd moved on. I'm asking you to return to the question,'' the Speaker said.

"Happy to do that, Mr Speaker,'' the PM said.

"I don't care whether you're happy or not. You need to return to the question,'' the Speaker replied.

The testy exchanges continued with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg as the Speaker also gave him a dressing down.

Mr Frydenberg was midway through a riff on "the Leader of the Opposition, in his dressing gown, in his sleep, in his slippers, sleepwalking towards the cliff" when the Speaker declared he had heard enough.

"I'm not going to keep tolerating the level of interjections. I think I've made that clear today. The other thing I'm not going to tolerate is rulings being acknowledged and then, frankly, ignored,'' he said.

"If he wants to give a general character assessment of those opposite, he'll need to find another time to do it throughout the parliamentary day. No matter how much he's scripted it beforehand."

