READY TO ROLL: Adam Bailey, pictured with his buggy named Swamp Freak, will be among about 40 drivers competing in the CQ Mudsportz twin track event at Kabra this weekend.
Motor Sports

'I don't go in trying to win; I go in to have fun'

Pam McKay
by
8th Nov 2018 10:12 AM
MUD RACING: For Adam Bailey, mud racing is all about having fun.

And he's having plenty of it in his first season in the thrilling off-road motor sport.

Bailey will line up for his third race meeting at the CQ Motorsportz twin track event at Kabra on Saturday.

About 40 drivers will chase honours in four classes - junior (10-16 years), standard, buggy and top gun - on the action-packed program.

Bailey can't wait to get behind the wheel of his buggy in the top gun class.

"This will be my third meeting. I'm just hoping to finish the night and put the car on the trailer,” he said.

"Finishing is the ultimate goal and if I do well that's even better.

"I don't go in trying to win; I go in to have fun. It's all about having fun.”

Mud racer Adam Bailey:
Bailey is no stranger to motor sports, having previously raced speedway and go-karts, but says mud racing is at the top of the list.

"I heard about it through word of mouth. I really enjoyed watching it and I decided to buy a buggy and start racing and I love it.

"It's a wonderful family environment and the people are really welcoming.

"There are no barriers in place; everyone is happy to help everyone.”

CQ Mudsportz president Marlene Granshaw is expecting some red-hot racing this weekend.

She said drivers would travel from across CQ as well as Jericho and Sarina, and five would make the journey from New South Wales.

"I think there will be some quick times because we've just graded the track and when we do that it's normally pretty quick,” she said.

Samuel Schnabel will race in the juniors.
Among the local contingent will be 70-year-old Merv Aspinall in the standard class, and 10-year-old Samuel Schnabel in juniors whose confidence is growing with every race.

Granshaw said 2018 had been a good year for the club.

"We've had a lot of new members, we've got new cars and more people showing interest in mud racing.

"We're the only club in Queensland that runs four times a year with twin track so a lot of people come to us to race.

"This is the last race of the season and we're hoping to start back in February.

"We are also looking to host the Queensland titles next year so we'll sit down early in the new year and work out a suitable date for that.”

Racing starts at 2.30pm Saturday at Kabra Motorsport Park. Admission is family (two adults and four children) $40, adults $15, children (five to 15) $5 and under-5 free. Canteen and bar facilities will operate.

