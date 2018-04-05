Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Driving under the influence of prescription drugs can be blury and have an affect on your driving. Photo Brenda Strong/The Observer (Photo NOT manipulated)
Driving under the influence of prescription drugs can be blury and have an affect on your driving. Photo Brenda Strong/The Observer (Photo NOT manipulated) Brenda Strong GLA160511DRIV
Crime

'I don't have a problem': drug driver tells Magistrate

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
5th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

A MAN busted twice since Christmas drug driving told a magistrate he doesn't have a problem with methamphetamines.

However, the magistrate disagreed, pointing to the man's criminal history which included several drug utensil possession convictions in recent times.

Paul Robert Muller pleaded guilty to one charge of driving unlicensed and two of drug driving in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Muller was first busted at a RBT site on Queen Elizabeth Drive at 8am on December 29.

"He made admissions he licked a powdered substance he knew to be speed off a stick days earlier,” she said.

The second bust occurred at the Caltex service station on William St on February 9 after police were called to attend for other matters.

His license had been suspended for outstanding fines and a saliva test came back positive.

Muller told police at the scene he'd taken speed two days prior.

In court, Muller told Magistrate Cameron Press he was going through a relationship break-down at the time and his father had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"So you turned to speed?” Mr Press asked.

"I'm not a regular user,” Muller said.

"I really doubt that... you have been picked up twice since December and those are the only two occasions you used.

"You've been before the court on two other occasions for possessing drug utensils.

"That's a problem and you need to address it.

"You are going to be risking a term of imprisonment soon.”

Mr Press ordered Muller to 12 months probation with a drug rehabilitation condition.

He also ordered he pay a $350 fine and be disqualified from driving for a total of 10 months.

drug driver magistrate cameron press methamphetamines tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Prime Minister elated to announce funding for Rookwood Weir

Prime Minister elated to announce funding for Rookwood Weir

Politics Rookwood receives joint funding but there could be a problem.

Back on track: From detention and suspension to Kokoda Track

Back on track: From detention and suspension to Kokoda Track

News Project Booyah helps three Rocky mates to turn around their lives

  • 5th Apr 2018 6:00 AM
Dad of five busted drug driving on Bruce Highway

Dad of five busted drug driving on Bruce Highway

Crime He had smoked meth a few days before driving.

  • 5th Apr 2018 6:00 AM
Woman carrying baby when knife put to her back

Woman carrying baby when knife put to her back

Crime Bad news sparked outrage in man

  • 5th Apr 2018 7:00 AM

Local Partners