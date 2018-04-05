'I don't have a problem': drug driver tells Magistrate

Driving under the influence of prescription drugs can be blury and have an affect on your driving. Photo Brenda Strong/The Observer (Photo NOT manipulated)

A MAN busted twice since Christmas drug driving told a magistrate he doesn't have a problem with methamphetamines.

However, the magistrate disagreed, pointing to the man's criminal history which included several drug utensil possession convictions in recent times.

Paul Robert Muller pleaded guilty to one charge of driving unlicensed and two of drug driving in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Muller was first busted at a RBT site on Queen Elizabeth Drive at 8am on December 29.

"He made admissions he licked a powdered substance he knew to be speed off a stick days earlier,” she said.

The second bust occurred at the Caltex service station on William St on February 9 after police were called to attend for other matters.

His license had been suspended for outstanding fines and a saliva test came back positive.

Muller told police at the scene he'd taken speed two days prior.

In court, Muller told Magistrate Cameron Press he was going through a relationship break-down at the time and his father had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

"So you turned to speed?” Mr Press asked.

"I'm not a regular user,” Muller said.

"I really doubt that... you have been picked up twice since December and those are the only two occasions you used.

"You've been before the court on two other occasions for possessing drug utensils.

"That's a problem and you need to address it.

"You are going to be risking a term of imprisonment soon.”

Mr Press ordered Muller to 12 months probation with a drug rehabilitation condition.

He also ordered he pay a $350 fine and be disqualified from driving for a total of 10 months.