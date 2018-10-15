I don’t judge my mum for marrying a murderer

Nina Young with her father Allan in Sydney 1990. Allan is a convicted murderer and Nina has produced a podcast about her parent’s relationship. Picture: Supplied

LOVE.

We like to think it makes sense, that every love story has a rhyme or reason, but the simple fact is that many don't. We can find ourselves entirely smitten with someone that is utterly and completely wrong for us and we can spend a long time with that person before we figure out that we've made a mistake.

Personally, I blame the Emily Brontes and Jane Austens of the world. Many generations of young women have grown up pining for Heathcliff and Mr Darcy, dark brooding men with volatile tempers and complicated ways of showing affection. In reality, Heathcliff is an emotionally stunted man-child who is jealous of the time you spend with your friends and sulks for hours when you take too long to respond to a text.

Nina Young as an infant with her father Allan 1984. Picture: Supplied

My mother was definitely an idealistic romantic, she was a Cathy in search of a Heathcliff and she found him when she accepted a volunteer position at Fremantle prison in 1980 teaching literacy to prisoners. She was working in theatre as an actress and teacher and she described the prison as an actress' dream, full of theatrics and drama.

"When you first arrive there," she said. "You press a button and this little door slides open and an officer there says 'name, business here'.

"And I told him my name and business and he eventually unlocked … it was all big keys in those days, they had all these big keys on their belt and they clattered their way around the prison."

Mum had been expecting the men to be older, rough types. But they weren't, they were young, and surprisingly attractive. One in particular, who looked like a young Elvis Presley caught her attention immediately, Allan, my father.

Nina Young's mother and father on their wedding day in 1984. Picture: Supplied

He was in his early twenties and he was there he told her, serving a life sentence for killing someone during a bar fight. My mother obviously didn't approve of that, but he told her about his rough childhood, being taken from his mother at a young age and raised by an alcoholic abusive father - and she felt like she could understand how he'd ended up in a situation like that.

LISTEN TO THE 'MY FATHER THE MURDERER' PODCAST HERE

The attraction between them grew and they bonded over poetry and books, exchanging romantic letters and talking for hours during her weekly visits. They fell in love, my mum was completely enamoured by this man that she saw as a motherless boy who could be saved and reformed.

Nina Young with her father Allan in Sydney in 1990. Picture: Supplied

But, a year into the relationship, he finally told her the truth. The person he'd killed hadn't died accidentally in a barfight, his victim was a woman and he'd strangled her to death before burying her in a shallow grave.

Mum was horrified when she found out; she told me knew she couldn't continue the relationship.

"I went away thinking I have to finish it," she said. "I really knew I had to finish it."

"But by then I was so in love, so trapped. I still think it's unforgivable that I didn't finish it at that point, having heard that.

"I went through it in my head over and over and I kept thinking 'I'll have to stop it' and I just couldn't."

Against her instincts, she followed her heart, still believing that my father could be changed. The courts believed it too, he was paroled from his life sentence after just seven years. They married,

I was born, but like most Cathy, Heathcliff romances, it didn't take long for the cracks to show. My father was violent, dangerous and mum fled from him in the night to start a new life as a single mother.

I've recently started telling this story for the first time. My podcast, My Father The Murderer , is my attempt to learn more about my father, my parents' relationship and the crime he committed. My mother's biggest fear when I told her I was going public was how people would judge her. Well, I'm here to say that I don't. I never did.

Nina Young is now telling the story of her father’s crime and her parent’s relationship in podcast My Father The Murderer. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

What was her crime here? Hope? Seeing the good in people? Believing that bad people could change? I will never shame someone for those qualities. The only people I judge are those that see those qualities in others and take advantage of them.

My mother isn't responsible for my father's crime; she's not responsible for his early release. Her only crime was believing that love was enough to change a person.

Nina Young is the Podcast and Parenting Editor for Kidspot. Episode 2 of My Father The Murderer podcast is out now. To listen or read more, go to myfatherthemurderer.com.au