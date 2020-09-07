‘I don’t want to live (in prison) for the rest of my life’

A CAREER criminal has told a magistrate he doesn’t know why he misbehaves and he doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life in prison.

John Thomas Weeding, 44, pleaded guilty today to nine charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court including possessing marijuana, stealing, being in possession of suspected tainted property and public nuisance charges.

His offending took place between April 26 and May 12 in Rockhampton, stealing perfume from a chemist, a spoon out of a tea set from a newsagent and consumables from a petrol station.

Police prosecutor Jess King said when police caught up with Weeding at Stockland Rockhampton on May 12, he was wearing a matching pant and shirt set with an electronic tag still attached.

She said the defendant told police he had purchased them but could not recall where from.

Police were called to Lakes Creek Rd on April 30, about 6pm, to an intoxicated male walking in the middle of the road, and due to his behaviour when they arrived, they searched Weeding and found 2.4g of marijuana in his shirt pocket.

Weeding stole jerky, nuts and drinks from Puma Tourist on Yaamba Rd on April 26.

A staff member watched him put the items in his pockets and she approached him.

Ms King said the staff member retreated to the counter after Weeding became aggressive towards her.

Weeding was charged with public nuisance after attempting to withdraw cash from an ATM at Northside Plaza on April 30, at 6.10am, and when unsuccessful, he yelled “you piece of s--” and punched a pole, startling shoppers and staff.

Ms King said Weeding had a 20-page criminal record littered with similar offending.

She said he was on parole at the time of these offences after being sentenced in Bundaberg Magistrates Court, which he breached within 10 days with this offending.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Weeding found it difficult to survive upon release from custody having spent so much time in prison over the years.

Weeding told Magistrate Cameron Press he did not know why he offended at times and he had contacted NDIS (he has epilepsy) to help him.

“I don’t want to live (in prison) for the rest of my life,” he said.

Mr Press sentenced Weeding to five months’ prison, declared 95 days pre-sentence custody and gave him immediate parole eligibility.