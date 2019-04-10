Menu
HELPING OTHERS: Casino's Oke Anderson donated $10,000 to Joel North who has brain cancer.
Lifestyle

'I don't want to see his kid born without a father'

by Susanna Freymark
10th Apr 2019 12:00 AM

CASINO'S Oke Anderson read the story in the Northern Star about Joel North needing an urgent operation for a brain tumour.

He counted up the money he had collected in his wheelbarrow and was able to take $10,000 cash in an envelope to a grateful Mr North and family.

Mr Anderson collects money, usually for children with brain cancer, by wheeling his wheelbarrow with a giant teddy bear in it, around the streets of Casino.

"I want to support the kids," Mr Anderson said.

"An old bugger like me doesn't matter any more."

He has only been in Casino for a year and previously did the same thing in Sydney.

Mr North will be operated on by famous brain surgeon Charlie Teo on April 15.

"I'll drive to Sydney on Friday to see him before his op," Mr Anderson said.

He has met Charlie Teo three times, he said.

"Charlie couldn't believe I was raising all this money."

Mr Anderson was moved by the plight of the North family.

"His wife is pregnant and I don't want to see his kid born without a father," he said.

Mr Anderson's wife died a year and a half ago but he continues his wheelbarrow quest to raise money for brain cancer.

He plans to walk from Casino to Sydney if he is strong enough, he said.

A friend of weatherman TV announcer Tim Bailey, he is hoping to publicise his journey to raise even more money for brain cancer.

