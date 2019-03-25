'I feel helpless': Man with appalling history jailed

Rodney Malcolm Graham pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several offences including one count of trespass, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a knife in a public place, stealing.

Rodney Malcolm Graham pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several offences including one count of trespass, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a knife in a public place, stealing.

"I FEEL helpless in sentencing you today," a magistrate has said to a Gladstone man about to be sentenced to jail for a spree of offending.

The court was told Graham had 24 pages of criminal history, had spent time in jail and had been given every court order possible to help his rehabilitation and to deter him from offending.

Facing court for a fresh string of offending, Magistrate Dennis Kinsella told Graham he wished he could impose a sentence that would help the 38-year-old.

The court was told Graham's spree began in July 2018, with the theft of liquor from a bottle shop.

Graham walked into the cold room of the bottle shop and walked out with seven bottles of liquor valued at $140.

On multiple occasions Graham was searched by police with officers finding tablets and a pocket knife on one occasion and marijuana and meth on another.

He was also caught smoking on a train, in another theft of a bottle shop and trespassing on a residential property.

Defence lawyer Miguel Ramirez said his client Graham had started drinking alcohol and abusing substances at the age of nine.

Mr Ramirez said Graham started using ice when he was 23 and it had been an ongoing struggle in his life.

"He has engaged in season work, fruit picking as of late. He has two children and since moving to Gladstone has not taken drugs."

Mr Kinsella said Graham's criminal history could only be described as "appalling".

He was sentenced to five months jail with parole release after spending one month behind bars.

His parole release was set for April 22.