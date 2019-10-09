Menu
GOOD DEED: Kylie Sunnerdale took part in the 2019 World's Greatest Shave in honour of her uncle who died earlier this year.
‘I feel like I’ve really lost a real part of me’

Meg Bolton
9th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
Emerald woman Kylie Sunnerdale made a promise to her uncle on his deathbead after fighting cancer and five months later she has an insight into his battle.

She raised more than $8000 for the Cancer Council by shaving her head but the act of charity has been harder than expected for the 39-year-old analyst.

“I’ve actually really struggled the past week,” Ms Sunnerdale said.

“I feel like I’ve really lost a real part of me. I feel so stupid because I never thought I would’ve felt this way.”

Ms Sunnerdale is regularly involved in raising money for cancer and after losing two family members to the disease the cause is close to her heart but she never realised the affect losing hair would have.

“I was speaking to this woman before I shaved my head and she said to me when she lost her hair she lost a part of her,” Ms Sunnerdale said.

The woman warned her about the affect losing her hair would have but Ms Sunnerdale thought she wouldn’t be affected because she wasn’t also battling cancer.

“People kept saying ‘you’re so brave’ and I didn’t think about it at all but it’s the shaved head look that really gets me,” she said.

The experience has brought her closer to the cause and heightened her sympathy for those suffering cancer.

“Cancer changes your entire life. My uncle that passed away this year was only given a few weeks to live,” she said.

She was proud to provide help to people “going through the hardest thing they will go through in their life”.

While she’s not quite used to her new hair-do, she would do it again in a “heartbeat” if she raised thousands for people suffering.

People can still support Kylie’s efforts by donating to the Cancer Council.

