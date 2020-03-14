Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PADDING UP: Luke Johnstonewill be looking to get Gracemere off to a good start with the bat in today’s semi-final. Picture: File
PADDING UP: Luke Johnstonewill be looking to get Gracemere off to a good start with the bat in today’s semi-final. Picture: File
Sport

‘I feel like there’s no real pressure on us’

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
14th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: Captain Todd Harmsworth says reigning champions Gracemere are feeling no pressure heading into the Frenchville Sports Club Cap Challenge semi-final.

“We set out at the start of the season with a goal to make the finals given we’d lost six players from last year,” he said.

“We’ve done that and we’ve competed well so I’m proud of the team and how we’ve gone so far.

“I feel like there’s no real pressure on us.

“We’re looking forward to it more than anything because we haven’t played for so long.

“We’ve had one game in six weeks; we had a bye, had half a game washed out and then had four washouts.”

Gracemere will play The Glen today, with the winner advancing to tomorrow’s grand final against minor premiers Frenchville, who have dropped just one game this season.

Gracemere have met The Glen twice this year, with the honours shared.

Gracemere skipper Todd Harmsworth is looking for every player to “chip in and play their part”.
Gracemere skipper Todd Harmsworth is looking for every player to “chip in and play their part”.

Harmsworth said if he won the toss he would likely bat tomorrow.

“Runs on the board always put pressure on the team batting second,” he said.

“We’ll be looking to Trent Acutt and Luke Johnstone to see the new ball off and then hopefully our middle order gets going.”

Harmsworth said his bowlers would need to strike early against The Glen’s star-studded top order.

“They’ve got three vital wickets up top in Sam Lowry, Jason Seng and David Heymer.

“If we get the big three out early I feel we can go on and win comfortably.”

In-form spinners Kris McDonald and Adam van Bael and left-arm medium pacer Josh Hamilton are expected to have a big influence.

Harmsworth said he was looking to every player to “chip in and play their part”.

“We’ve got a fairly young team so I’m looking forward to seeing how everyone performs, especially those young fellas who haven’t played finals before.

“We just seem to keep standing up and hopefully we can stand up for this and the other upcoming finals.”

Today’s semi and tomorrow’s final both start at 10am at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

cricket frenchville frenchville sports club cap challenge gracemere rockhampton cricket grounds the glen
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Keanalley runs for council, eager to fix rural roads

        premium_icon Keanalley runs for council, eager to fix rural roads

        News The state of rural roads was the motivation that inspired Livingstone Shire Candidate Athol Keanalley to bid for a place at the upcoming Local Government elections on...

        'Thrown on the scrap heap': Cancer victim kicked out of home

        premium_icon 'Thrown on the scrap heap': Cancer victim kicked out of home

        News Cancer victim pleads for stay on eviction notice

        ’What we’re doing is something pretty incredible’

        premium_icon ’What we’re doing is something pretty incredible’

        Rugby League CQ Capras women to play their first game in inaugural state-wide women’s comp this...

        WHAT WE KNOW: Latest details about CQ COVID-19 case

        premium_icon WHAT WE KNOW: Latest details about CQ COVID-19 case

        Health Queensland Health releases second statement on confirmed Rockhampton coronavirus...