PADDING UP: Luke Johnstonewill be looking to get Gracemere off to a good start with the bat in today’s semi-final. Picture: File

CRICKET: Captain Todd Harmsworth says reigning champions Gracemere are feeling no pressure heading into the Frenchville Sports Club Cap Challenge semi-final.

“We set out at the start of the season with a goal to make the finals given we’d lost six players from last year,” he said.

“We’ve done that and we’ve competed well so I’m proud of the team and how we’ve gone so far.

“I feel like there’s no real pressure on us.

“We’re looking forward to it more than anything because we haven’t played for so long.

“We’ve had one game in six weeks; we had a bye, had half a game washed out and then had four washouts.”

Gracemere will play The Glen today, with the winner advancing to tomorrow’s grand final against minor premiers Frenchville, who have dropped just one game this season.

Gracemere have met The Glen twice this year, with the honours shared.

Harmsworth said if he won the toss he would likely bat tomorrow.

“Runs on the board always put pressure on the team batting second,” he said.

“We’ll be looking to Trent Acutt and Luke Johnstone to see the new ball off and then hopefully our middle order gets going.”

Harmsworth said his bowlers would need to strike early against The Glen’s star-studded top order.

“They’ve got three vital wickets up top in Sam Lowry, Jason Seng and David Heymer.

“If we get the big three out early I feel we can go on and win comfortably.”

In-form spinners Kris McDonald and Adam van Bael and left-arm medium pacer Josh Hamilton are expected to have a big influence.

Harmsworth said he was looking to every player to “chip in and play their part”.

“We’ve got a fairly young team so I’m looking forward to seeing how everyone performs, especially those young fellas who haven’t played finals before.

“We just seem to keep standing up and hopefully we can stand up for this and the other upcoming finals.”

Today’s semi and tomorrow’s final both start at 10am at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.