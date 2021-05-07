‘I feel so sorry for them’: Health workers under cyber hack

George and Miranda Rowlands say the cyber attack on UnitingCare has had lasting consequences for patients, family and health workers. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Health care workers have been unable to access patient records after a cyber attack on UnitingCare Queensland threw services on the Coast into "shambles."

The cyber security attack on April 25 affected aged care homes and hospitals including the Buderim Private Hospital and Blue Care services.

UnitingCare Queensland which looks after the Buderim hospital said in a statement as a result of the cyber attack some of the organisation's digital and technology systems had been inaccessible.

Russia-based REvil, which previously tried to hack Apple and extort former US president Donald Trump and singers Madonna and Lady Gaga, has claimed to have orchestrated the attack.

"The health and safety of the people we serve and our employees is our number one priority as we work to resolve this issue," the UnitingCare statement said.

"Due to the recency of the incident, it is not possible to provide a resolution time frame at this stage, however we can confirm that we are making significant progress towards securing, cleansing, and recovering our systems.

"At this point in time, we do not have any evidence that the health and safety of our patients, residents or clients has been in any way compromised as a result of this cyber incident."

Caloundra couple George and Miranda Rowlands, who receive home visits from Blue Care, praised the efforts by staff, saying they, the patients and their families had been suffering long term consequences of the hack.

Mrs Rowlands said the Blue Care workers she had spoken to were unable to access patient information and schedules and some staff members were having to rely on their memory to find home addresses.

"The hack has thrown all home care into a complete shambles," she said.

"There are no records and it's hit and miss as to whether someone gets care.

"The hack has had long term consequences for vulnerable people.

"It's unbelievable, because hacking to get info is one thing but hacking causing vulnerable people to suffer is another."

Mrs Rowlands said her husband George praised the staff members from Blue Care for their dedication to their patients despite the setbacks.

Miranda Rowlands said the Blue Care nurses had been dedicated to supporting their patients during this time. Picture: Patrick Woods.

"I feel so sorry for them, the admin must be pulling their hair out," she said.

"From our point of view, we've been lucky the services we wanted to maintain have continued, that was great.

"There was one service we actually want to stop but the staff haven't been able to get information on schedules so they've been coming when they weren't actually needed."

Mrs Rowlands said the couple was lucky their services were not affected but knew there were others who weren't so lucky.

"I had a nurse actually burst into tears here the other day, she said she had actually missed two people," she said.

"It's very sad to think some idiot has caused so much inconvenience and pain."