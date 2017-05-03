'I felt four fingers and a thumb': Rocky ghost hunter's shock

GHOST ENCOUNTER: Michelle Cromar at Archer Park Station shares her findings during an investigation at the haunted site.

THEY say you never forget your first time.

For ghost investigator Michelle Cromar, her first physical encounter with a disembodied entity came recently as she ventured through one of Rockhampton's most haunted sites.

The founder and lead investigator of Rockhampton's Nunnehi Shadow Seekers entered the operator's cabin of one of the locomotives stationed the Archer Park Rail Museum; an unsolicited touch to follow and she almost jumped out of her skin.

"I ventured into the front of the locomotive where the operator sits, and all I had with me at the time was one investigator and myself as we entered," she told The Morning Bulletin during a tour of the site, ahead of famous clairvoyant Rayleen Kable's Rockhampton "ghost hunt".

"As I was standing in between the two seats I just asked questions, 'Is there anybody here with us tonight?'.

"And of course you have to... leave that delayed wait because it takes so much of their energy to actually respond if they can.

"And as I was asking the question... I felt this, four fingers and a thumb.

"Now a lot of you probably think I am talking baloney right now, but when you get a full hand grab on your bottom you tend to actually jump 10 foot.

"Well, I took out my cameraman leaving the carriage and took off.

"It was the very first time I had actually literally had been touched up by something that just wasn't there."

Ms Cromar said after reviewing her evidence, she sought the name of the man she claims groped her in the carriage.

"And it came back with a male's voice saying 'Al'."

Though the most alarming, this is not the only encounter the independent ghost hunters experienced during their recent investigations.

Armed with digital recorders to pick up electronic voice phenomena (EVPs) as well as infra-red, broad spectrum and closed-circuit cameras, Ms Cromar and her two fellow investigators braved the historic site.

Ms Cromar explained the findings to follow are based solely on her experiences; it is only later the group match them with historic records.

"I don't like going into locations pre-empted of the mind that this person's passed (away) here, that person has passed here," she said.

"I like to go in cold with absolutely no knowledge whatsoever, then marry what we find with the history that is portrayed in this establishment."

Ms Cromar said her personal experience rang true with the violent history aboard the train.

In the end carriage, by the female's bathroom, Ms Cromar claims the trio picked up an EVP of a female voice; "murder", "couldn't breathe".

"So you have got to try and look at it and go, 'okay, what is she trying to tell us?'," she said.

"History has told me back in the day, there was a young lass that actually got murdered in the back of this sleeper cabin.

"And the young gentleman that murdered her was one of the biggest mass murder gentlemen from Perth... he was renowned for murdering right through from the west coast to the east coast of Australia."

Further up the cabin, an encounter at the murder scene of two male victims left Ms Cromar wondering if she came face-to-face with the man responsible for their deaths.

"As we approached the dining cart, there is a dining table in the centre, before that is a sleeper cart as well," she recalled.

"Once you hit that sleeper cart it's like you just got full pummelled, like someone in your face, and you actually stood back from it.

"And it was quite freaky for me because I thought, 'What is that?'.

"My investigative girls were behind me as well, they also felt what I had felt at the front cart."

The spooked investigators did not pick up any further EVPs in the cart, but Ms Cromar insists their experiences cannot be denied.

Their final stop was the office and final resting place of stationmaster Joseph Dickson Bogie, who killed himself at the station when he was aged 54.

Ms Cromar claims the room bore remarkable findings.

"So as we were asking questions in here and doing EVPs I asked, 'Who is the person I am speaking to right at this moment?'," she said.

"And within about a 15-second gap of me asking that question you will hear on the EVP, 'Mr Joseph Dickson Bogey'."

This, teamed with the sound of an "early 1900s" phone ring, pre-empted the group's final discovery within a whole-spectrum photograph of the room.

"We didn't realise what we had actually caught on film until we sat down and reviewed everything of that night," Ms Cromar said.

"And we caught a full-blown body apparition of Joseph Dickson Bogey standing in his office next to the desk."

The Nunnehi Shadow Seekers' findings will feature during a fundraising event at the not-for-profit Archer Rail Museum site.

Ms Cromar is among one of three guest speakers at the Spirits of Archer Park Dinner on Friday, May 12.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School principal Christine Hills and celebrity clairvoyant Rayleen Kable will also feature at the event.

