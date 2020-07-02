OPINION: 'I have a dream for CQ'
I HAVE a dream.
I have a dream that one day our Central Queensland
politicians will rise up and live out the true meaning of their
creed.
I have a dream that one day in the shadows of the Berserker
Ranges the MPs and senators from all parties will be able to sit
down together at the table of regional brotherhood.
I have a dream that one day, even in the seats of Rockhampton, Keppel and
Capricornia, areas sweltering with the heat of political
brawling, that they will be transformed into an oasis of
cross government co-operation for the good of all citizens.
I have a dream that we will one day live in a nation where
we will not be held back because of where we live, not
discriminated against because of our post code, but treated as
fairly as those who live in large capital cities.
I have a dream today.
I have a dream that one day down in Depot Hill, with its
swamper reputation, it will be left high and dry by a wondrous
levee that will rise from the flood plains.
I have a dream that near Gogango on the Fitzroy River, a
fabulous weir will evolve to sow the seeds of agricultural riches
for the region to grow new industry from.
I have a dream, even as angry words drip from irate politicians
right now in Central Queensland, that they will one day join hands
in the common cause of working as a team to achieve the best for
the people of this region.
We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all residents of
Queensland and Australia are created equal.
Dreams can come true but our leaders need to work together to make them happen.
(Apologies to Martin Luther
King).