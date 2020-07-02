OPINION: 'I have a dream for CQ'

I HAVE a dream.

I have a dream that one day our Central Queensland

politicians will rise up and live out the true meaning of their

creed.

I have a dream that one day in the shadows of the Berserker

Ranges the MPs and senators from all parties will be able to sit

down together at the table of regional brotherhood.

I have a dream that one day, even in the seats of Rockhampton, Keppel and

Capricornia, areas sweltering with the heat of political

brawling, that they will be transformed into an oasis of

cross government co-operation for the good of all citizens.

I have a dream that we will one day live in a nation where

we will not be held back because of where we live, not

discriminated against because of our post code, but treated as

fairly as those who live in large capital cities.

I have a dream today.

I have a dream that one day down in Depot Hill, with its

swamper reputation, it will be left high and dry by a wondrous

levee that will rise from the flood plains.

I have a dream that near Gogango on the Fitzroy River, a

fabulous weir will evolve to sow the seeds of agricultural riches

for the region to grow new industry from.

I have a dream, even as angry words drip from irate politicians

right now in Central Queensland, that they will one day join hands

in the common cause of working as a team to achieve the best for

the people of this region.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all residents of

Queensland and Australia are created equal.

Dreams can come true but our leaders need to work together to make them happen.

(Apologies to Martin Luther

King).