News

I have been cleared by the CCC: Neumann

Helen Spelitis
by
5th Oct 2017 5:00 AM
LABOR stalwart and Ipswich Federal MP Shayne Neumann has been cleared of any unlawful conduct during the controversial 2016 local government elections.

Mr Neumann was among six Ipswich personalities called to give evidence at the Operation Belcarra hearings where he was questioned on donations made to some candidates.

Mr Neumann accurately disclosed donations to candidates at the time, all of which were made from his personal bank account.

At the hearings Mr Neumann explained the donations had been made to friends he chose to support.

He told the QT the same yesterday, saying that while those candidates were members of the Labor Party, he had chosen to support them personally.

The CCC found no evidence Mr Neumann had acted unlawfully. It was alleged some volunteers were handing out how-to-vote cards for Labor Party members which gave rise to the belief some candidates were working together as a team. Mr Neumann told the QT this was "completely false".

"I have been cleared by the CCC," Mr Neumann said.

Read the full report here.

crime and corruption commission operation belcarra shayne neumann
Ipswich Queensland Times

