'I have knuckledusters in my wallet'

15th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
A MAN will appear in court after allegedly possessing a prohibited weapon shipped from China.

Police from the Crime Management Unit will allege that at 11:10am on Friday they saw an 18-year-old Goonellabah man walking along Larkin Lane Lismore.

"After speaking to the 18-year-old for a short time he said, 'You are going to find them anyway, I have knuckledusters in my wallet,'" Richmond District Police posted on their Facebook page.

"Police will allege the knuckledusters came from a website in China.

The man was issued a field court attendance notice for 'Possess Prohibited Weapon' and will appear at Lismore Local Court in July.

"Your local police finding knuckledusters is becoming more and more common-place unfortunately," Richmond District Police posted on their Facebook page.

"Anyone caught with these dangerous items without a permit can expect to be charged and placed before the Courts.

"Mums and dads, if one of your kids has knuckledusters please confiscate and destroy them.

"If you or one of your mates have them please take the angle-grinder to them or hand them in to your local police station for destruction."

