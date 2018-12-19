Menu
Thieves stole $5000 in cash and goods from Mundine’s South Hurstville home.
Crime

Mundine robbed: ‘I have my suspicions’

by Dean Ritchie
19th Dec 2018 10:45 AM
RETIRED  boxer Anthony Mundine has suffered another blow after thieves stole up to $5000 in cash and goods from his South Hurstville home.

 Mundine was robbed between last Thursday and Saturday while the 43-year-old was in Queensland.

He returned home to see every room of his two-level home ransacked.

About $1000 in cash was stolen from a backpack along with a valuable boxing necklace and watch.

Mundine was knocked into retirement by Jeff Horn. Picture: Annette Dew
Mundine was knocked into retirement by Jeff Horn. Picture: Annette Dew

 

Mundine said only acquaintances know where he lives and he fears the robber is someone he knows. Police were called and finger prints taken.

"I have my suspicions - I know it's someone that has to know me," Mundine told The Daily Telegraph. "Pretty much no one knows where I live, only really family and friends. I don't tell anyone anything.

"You've just got to know who's who in the zoo. It will come out eventually, as it always does, just be wary. I'm not angry, it was more upsetting, disappointing."

Mundine has retired after his loss to Jeff Horn.

