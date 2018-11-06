Former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten with a statutory declration from the painter who completed works at his Kinka Beach home 16 years ago.

Former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten with a statutory declration from the painter who completed works at his Kinka Beach home 16 years ago. Allan Reinikka ROK061118aschwart

FORMER Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten has vowed to make an official police complaint if the leader of the Liberal National Party (LNP) does not refer Burleigh MP Michael Hart to authorities over claims made under Parliamentary privilege.

Mr Schwarten today provided media with a statutory declaration which he says proves statements made by Mr Hart in Queensland Parliament last week were not true.

Speaking under Parliamentary privilege, Mr Hart said Mr Schwarten's Kinka Beach home was painted by JM Kelly Group at a cost of around $26,000.

Further, he accused Mr Schwarten of adding the cost to a government contract as a variation rather than paying for it personally.

Mr Schwarten has vehemently denied these allegations and has provided a statutory declaration signed by Bruce McAlister stating he was contracted to complete the painting and paid in full by lead contractor Paul Forrest, not a JM Kelly Group company.

"I have never taken a dollar to which I am not entitled. I am affronted by this statement,” he said.

"I'm not afraid to go before the bar of parliament.

"I'm not afraid to face any of these allegations in any forum.

"They have slurred this businessman and other businessmen in Rockhampton.

"I spent a long time in parliament, nearly a quarter of a century in parliament, and as I say I can give it out and I can cop it.

"This is a gutless action by him.”

In 2012, the then-LNP State Government re-enacted laws making it a criminal offence to knowingly give false evidence to Parliament or committees.

Mr Schwarten called on LNP leader Dob Frecklington to refer Mr Hart to police for further investigation, just as the party did with former Labor minister Gordon Nuttall.

"If Ms Frecklington doesn't go to the police, I will,” he said.

"I'll give her the chance to do the honourable thing and get rid of him off the front bench and then to take the necessary action. Adopt the same standard they did for us (Labor) for their own (LNP).”

The Morning Bulletin is approaching the LNP and Mr Hart for comment.