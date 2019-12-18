‘I have to break their hearts’ Theives steal Xmas

AFTERMATH: When thieves stole Tanya Carr's Mazda they not only stole Christmas with her grandchildren but also her family's sense of safety in their own home

WHAT Tanya Carr thought was a prank call has turned into a mother and grandmother’s “nightmare”.

She can’t afford to buy her children and grandchildren presents after her car was stolen from her Tanby Road home and torched on Wednesday, December 11.

“The older kids understand but my eight-year-old daughter and grandchildren won’t,” Ms Carr said.

“I have to break their hearts because I have to say ‘nanny can’t afford it because nanny has to buy a car’.”

The Yeppoon woman was asleep when she received two calls from an unknown number in the middle of the night - when she picked up the second time she thought it was someone pretending to be a police officer.

“I felt so bad because I accused them of being a prank call,” she said.

The caller at the other end of the line asked her to check whether her Mazda protege 2003 was still parked outside and when it wasn’t, the truth hit.

“I just dropped to the ground and just curled up crying,” she said.

The single mum is also a carer to her dad who has alzheimer's and her mum who suffered cardiac arrest two months ago - she can’t afford to replace her “Black Betty”.

“You work so hard to get what you’ve got - there’s just no words to comprehend it,” she said.

When they stole her car they not only stole Christmas with her grandchildren but also her family’s sense of safety in their own home.

“What hurts me the most is I can’t see my grandkids now because I can’t drive to Ingham,” she said.

She moved into the house with her young daughter in November but since the theft her daughter is too scared to go outside.

“She wont even let me peg washing out,” she said.

The car was found by police near Keppel Cove Resort on Monte Carlo Ave after Queensland Fire Emergency Service officers were called to extinguish the blaze.

“They absolutely trashed my car before they burned it,” she said.

“I couldn’t bring myself to see it until Thursday afternoon and it was the most horrific thing I’ve ever done.

“I’d seen the photos but to see face-to-face is something I wouldn’t have done - I just fell down and cried to the ground.”

Ms Carr is now waiting for her insurance to confirm how much money she will get to put towards another vehicle.