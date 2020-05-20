‘I haven’t muzzled councillors’: Ireland

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland this week explained the shire’s move to a new portfolio system for councillors.

NEW Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland said he had not muzzled councillors while explaining the shire’s move to a portfolio system.

On Tuesday a new councillor portfolio policy was formalised but it was what the mayor said when speaking to the monthly meeting that pricked a few ears.

“I’ve received a couple of enquiries over the last few days from journalists, asking why I’ve actually muzzled the councillors in terms of their ability to make comment to the press,” he said.

“Nothing could be further from the truth, as I hope you all realise.

“It’s simply a matter of waiting for this report to be approved by council.

“Now that it’s formally approved by council, you guys (councillors) will clearly become portfolio spokespersons for your respective portfolios.

“So I won’t be the spokesman for everything now, and I’m happy to delegate that responsibility.

Cr Ireland said the move to the new system had been in the pipeline for some time.

“Councillors, this has been long coming.

“I know we’ve been working on this for a period of time at a number of meetings, both formally and informally between the councillors.

“I would ask that the media and the community in particular take note of the councillors and their portfolios, because going forward the councillors will be the spokespersons for their respective portfolios.

“And councillor mobile numbers will certainly be published on our website and our Facebook page so that they can be more easily contacted.”

Councillors agreed to turn over these portfolios every 12 months and award councillors with a different portfolio each time.

“The benefit being councillors will become gradually more skilled within all areas of council,” Cr Ireland said.

COUNCILLOR PORTFOLIOS & COMMITTEES

Mayor Andy Ireland: Economic Development and Regional Advocacy and Intergovernmental Relations. Committees: Chair of Local Disaster Management Group, CQROC, Economic Development Taskforce.

Deputy Mayor Adam Belot: Organisational Performance. Committees: Audit Risk and Business Improvement Committee, Deputy Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, Built Environment Taskforce, Australia Day Awards Ceremony, Community Development Task Force Committee.

Cr Nigel Hutton: Planning and Strategic Infrastructure. Committees: Place Making Reference Committee, Livingstone Coastal Hazard Adaption Strategy (CHAS) Project External Stakeholders Group, Board of Capricorn Enterprise – Director, Icare Community Services, Built Environment Taskforce.

Cr Glenda Mather: Transport (Roads, Drainage, Pathways). Committees: Deputy Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, RRTG Rockhampton Roads and Transport Alliance board, Capricorn Community Access and Equity Group, Built Environment Taskforce, Inlet Association and Seniors Week Committee.

Cr Tanya Lynch: Vibrant Community (Tourism, Events and Culture). Committees: Australia Day Awards Ceremony, Community Grants Panel, Regional Arts Development Fund Committee, Place Making Reference Committee, Beach Day Out Planning Committee

Cr Andrea Friend: Water, Waste Management and the Environment. Committees: Fitzroy Basin Association – Board Member, Regional Arts Development Fund RADF Committee – Member, Audit Risk and Business Improvement Committee, Local Marine Advisory Committee, Livingstone CHAS Project External Stakeholders Group, Environmental Taskforce Group, Australia Day Awards Ceremony, Inlet Association.

Cr Pat Eastwood: Healthy and Inclusive Community. Committees: Community Grants Panel, LSC Youth Advisory Group, Emu Park Arts Centre Steering Committee, Liquor Accord, Capricornia Domestic and Family Violence, Capricornia Coast Domestic and Family Violence Yeppoon, Community Taskforce, Beach Day Out Planning Committee.