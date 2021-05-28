Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

‘I heard his head crack’: Video captures sickening attack

Holly Cormack
by and Holly Cormack
28th May 2021 11:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Watching on in horror as a man's unconscious body was dragged off the road outside the Burnett Hotel in Gayndah, a witness recounts hearing his "head crack on the bitumen" after being knocked to the ground in a one-punch attack.

The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said on Saturday, May 22 she observed a verbal altercation between the victim, aged in his 40s, and another person, who was not responsible for the alleged assault, in the smoking area of the hotel.

The victim left the licensed venue about 10.40pm before he was approached by another man on the corner of Bridge and Meson Streets where the attack occurred.

"(The victim) walked around to the side of the pub, but the guy never came out," she said.

"He started walking off and another guy followed him. He turned around, but he didn't have a chance.

"It happened in about four seconds.

"I heard his head crack on the bitumen."

The moment a man was knocked unconscious outside the Burnett Hotel in Gayndah, leaving him with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.
The moment a man was knocked unconscious outside the Burnett Hotel in Gayndah, leaving him with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

Video of the incident shows one punch connect with the victim's head before he fell to the road and stopped moving.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, bleeding on the brain, and a black eye, according to a Queensland Police spokeswoman.

The witness said three people dragged the unconscious man from the road onto the footpath.

"At first people thought it was some kind of joke, and then the ambulance arrived," she said.

Paramedics transported the man to Gayndah Hospital before an RACQ LifeFlight helicopter airlifted him to Bundaberg Hospital on Saturday night where he remains in a stable condition.

It is understood Maryborough Crime Investigation Branch detectives are investigating the incident.

No charges have been laid at this point.

Originally published as 'I heard his head crack': Video captures sickening one-punch attack

bashing crime editors picks violence
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Big hint on Bellamy’s future

      Big hint on Bellamy’s future
      • 28th May 2021 10:46 AM

      Top Stories

        New Musgrave St venue adds another cuisine to the block

        Premium Content New Musgrave St venue adds another cuisine to the block

        News The new restaurant will open to the public today.

        Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Rocky

        Premium Content Bridge inspections to impact traffic in Rocky

        Motoring Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place.

        Planned burn for coastal town this weekend

        Premium Content Planned burn for coastal town this weekend

        Environment Nearby residents are advised to close windows and doors.

        Rain-starved residents pray for a ‘Miracle on the Mount’

        Premium Content Rain-starved residents pray for a ‘Miracle on the Mount’

        Weather Parishioners from four churches will gather in prayer and song in a bid to end the...