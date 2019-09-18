‘I just love it’ How Jordan found his dream job

LOVE FOR COOKING: Jordan Comollatti completing his three year apprenticeship at the Frenchville Sports Club.

BECOMING an apprentice chef was the recipe for success for Rockhampton 25-year-old Jordan Comollatti.

When he started working at the Frenchville Sports Club he didn’t know what he wanted to do but, as he stood washing dishes, watching the chefs changed his mind.

“I thought ‘that’s not work, I’d love to do it’ and I’ve been doing it ever since,” Jordan said.

He washed dishes at the club for eight months, before that he was a removalist for a short period of time but the two jobs are the extent of his working history.

He completed half of Year 8 and left school by Year 9. Starting a tafe course in 2017 was his first experience in a classroom he was interested in.

Once a week he attends tafe where he learns new recipes and the theoretical knowledge behind being a chef, a job he can’t believe he gets paid to do.

“I just love it,” he said.

Making meals faster, bigger and better has been Jordan’s focus, making pizza bases larger with more toppings.

“They’re paying a premium price so I give them a premium pizza,” Jordan said.

He’s yet to make his own menu item but designing a meal is on his task list for this year- in the meantime his priority is doing all his jobs as quickly as possible.

“You’ve got to be pretty mentally tough,” he said.

“You’ve got to be organised and get things out on time.”

Jordan works with three other apprentices and three qualified chefs at the business he always looked forward to eating at.

“I used to love coming here for the buffet. It’s one of the busiest places in town,” he said.

Hiring young apprentices has been a priority for the business for 20 years, according to head chef Orl Bone.

He said the club took advantage of the Queensland Government’s free apprenticeship and traineeship initiative.

The $32 million initiative covers the training costs of apprentices and trainees under the age of 21.

“It gives young students who can’t afford to undertake the course the opportunity to do what they love to do,” Mr Bone said.

Businesses can save up to $3,000 under the initiative, which gives free education for young people who have an apprenticeship or traineeship in 139 occupations suffering skills shortages.