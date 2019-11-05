‘I just want fairness’ Dad’s fight for human rights

WAGE FIGHT: Rod Gardiner with Nathan and Sydney Watego as they prepare a Royal Commission submission.

AMONG the crowd at the Capricorn Citizen Advocacy human rights event, sat Rockhampton dad Sydney Watego who was thrust into life as an advocate the day his son Nathan was born.

He attended the event at Frenchville Sports Club to learn about The Human Rights Act 2019, and how he could best use it to support his son who has an intellectual disability.

“I got a lot out of it,” Mr Watego said.

“I just want fairness and accountability not only for my son but for other people with disabilities.”

Three key speakers addressed about 20 advocates who provide support to their vulnerable loved ones on a voluntary basis.

Queensland Advocacy Incorporated senior lawyer Emma Phillips explained how international human rights obligations would translate into the new Queensland legalisation.

Ms Phillips also spoke about how the The Human Rights Act 2019 would change the education system for students with disabilities.

She was one of the driving forces behind the new legislation, which comes into effect on January 1, 2020.

The legislation is being enforced to ensure everyone has access to 23 human rights and establishes a complaint process for those who believe their human rights have been inhibited.

While the new Queensland bill protects most of the civil and political rights included in Victorian and Australian Capital Territory bills, the right to education and health services are added.

Queensland Human Rights Commission Central Queensland regional manager Ben Cooke said the legalisation was a strong tool for cultural change.

“The new act … ensures the inherent dignity, worth and equal and inalienable human rights of every person in Queensland,” Mr Cooke said.

The two other key speakers were Clair Brolan who spoke about the right to health services without discrimination and Kairsty Wilson who shared her fight for fair wages for employees with disabilities.

Mr Watego said listening to Ms Wilson’s legal battle for fair wages ignited his own desire to get justice for Nathan who had his wage cut by 40 per cent in 2017.

With the help of former journalist Rod Gardiner, a submission about Nathan’s case is being prepared for the Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability.

Their submission highlights the “unfairness” of the supported wage system, which legally enables employers to pay staff with disabilities at below award wages.

Staff with disabilities are assessed to determine their productivity rate and they are paid accordingly.

Mr Gardiner said the system was unfair to long-term employees who were sufficient in their job as their wage could be reduced “overnight”

After working as a trolley collector for more than a decade, the Rockhampton business Nathan worked at was sold and the new owners put him on the supported wage system, which reduced his wage by $11,000 a year.

His pay has since been increased to 75 per cent of the wage he once received in full.

Mr Gardiner hopes the submission compels commissioners to recommend the legislation is reformed to protect the human rights of people like Nathan who are “slipping through the cracks”.

Event organiser and Capricorn Citizen Advocacy president Jenny Smith said the day was designed to prepare people to be as protected as possible under The Human Rights Act 2019.

“People should be keeping an eye on the legalisation,” Ms Smith said.

“While they might not believe they want to run a case, it’s important to see how it is used and the differences that it will make in peoples lives.

The legislation won’t be a complete solution to discrimination but it would give people a useful tool to address “wrongs” they’ve experienced, according to Ms Smith.

“It’s legislation that needs to be used - if people feel people’s rights are being inhibited in education and health they should learn about it.”

Ms Smith described the event as a successful day with many advocates leaving well informed and equipped with knowledge for the future.