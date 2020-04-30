‘I just want to go home’: Noosa tourists in limbo

'I really hope we can get back home'. Argentinian couple Delfina Olaciregui and Fede Lamas.

WITH no job prospects and funds very quickly running out, one international backpacking couple currently based in Noosa are desperate to get home.

What started as an exciting stop on their four-month Australian holiday has turned into a nightmare for Argentinian couple Delfina Olaciregui and Fede Lamas.

"It's been 4 weeks since we've been self-isolating in Noosa," Delfina said.

"Our savings are running out and to continue paying rent is not viable anymore."

The COVID-19 virus lockdown has meant international borders are restricted and therefore the 30-something couple are waiting patiently for flights to recommence so they can get home to family and friends.

"For now, we know the borders are closed," Delfina said.

"I really hope we can go back home.

"I just want to go home."

Their most recent flight was cancelled and rescheduled to June, but news from home meant they are not getting their hopes up.

"Two days ago the Argentinian Government announced there would be no flights until September," Delfina said.

"They said they would not be allowing any flights that weren't approved."

"We got these new tickets and then four days later we get this news," she said.

"So we are just living day by day."

After a recent social media post outlining their predicament, Delfina was overwhelmed by the amount of support they received from big-hearted Noosa residents.

"I was shocked. I never expected as many messages as I got," she said.

"Some people said, 'I have an empty house you can live there'.

"Others said, 'I don't have any money, but I have a couch and I can feed you'."

As grateful as they are for the region's support, the hardworking couple are not asking for a handout and are more than willing to get their hands dirty, but it is not that simple to find ongoing employment.

"As tourists we are not allowed to apply for a normal job," Delfina said.

Regardless of when flights resume, the couple are determined to make the most of this situation.

"I know that I will never starve, and I will never sleep on the street. There are good people here," she said.

"If I am really desperate, I can find a way to save money."