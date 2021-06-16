Thaiday family’s cancer heartbreak

After a shock diagnosis six weeks ago, Lee Whitehorn, brother of Rachel Thaiday, is candidly sharing his life battling an inoperable brain tumour

A Brisbane father of two has opened up about the moment he was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer, sharing his fears about not being able to raise his young sons.

Lee Whitehorn, 44, who is the brother of Brisbane identity Rachel Thaiday, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour six weeks ago after he woke up early on a Monday suffering from nausea and dizziness and fainted in his bathroom.

He has recently begun chemo and radiotherapy treatments to prolong his life and, unable to work, a GoFundMe fundraiser set up by friends has raised $45,000 to support the treatment.

Laura and Lee Whitehorn with sons Max, three, and Jack, one. Picture: Instagram

"What am I afraid of? That's a big question. The big brother and the father would say 'nothing'. The honest answer would be not being around long enough to instil the values that I feel will set my kids up," Whitehorn said on his new podcast, The C Word, which he hosts with younger brother, Luke Evans.

"But that's not the plan. The plan is to be here certainly long enough to get through that journey with my children."

Having previously suffered from severe headaches, the father of two sons - Max, three, and Jack, one - and long-time AFL football coach woke up on his bathroom floor that Monday morning covered in blood, having hit his head when he fainted, and subsequently underwent testing, saying "I knew that something significant was sort of wrong".

He said his initial response to the diagnosis in April was anger.

Luke Evans, Rachel Thaiday, Dianne Evans and Lee Whitehorn. Picture: Supplied

"Part of me was like I'll just go out and punch something, just infuriated, angry," he said.

"I challenge anyone to say you'd have anything other than anger as an initial response when you get told you have something that will alter your life. I wasn't told this is something we can get rid of, I was told this is something we can manage, but we don't know for how long.

"Why did I try to stay fit, healthy do all these things … and then you get this."

But the anger left him quickly when he was faced with breaking the news to his father, who was waiting outside the neurosurgeon's office and had lost his wife to cancer late last year.

"Dad said, 'Do you want to go get a cup of coffee?' And my response was, at 11am, and I don't drink much at all, 'Let's go get a beer, dad'," Whitehorn said.

After that his wife, Laura Whitehorn, took on much of the responsibility of informing their family and he quickly developed two rules - don't cry in front of him and don't mention the C word.

Whitehorn with his family in Samford supporting the Mark Hughes Foundation. Picture: Supplied

"She could sense while I regard myself as an emotionally strong individual, someone who can cope with quite a bit … I think throughout that period early on she knew I just had to get my head around what was in front of me," Whitehorn said.

"I'd sat down with the family to talk about, OK well this is what I need from you to get through this so that I can be the very best me to get through this, so I can be here for you for longer than perhaps the doctors anticipate."

Whitehorn is sharing his cancer journey on the weekly podcast series, which will feature his wife and siblings, including Thaiday, in a bid to help others better cope with life's challenges.

"Sharing stories and connecting is what we do best as humans," he said. "I am now really excited about what we can achieve moving forward."

Evans said during the first episode of the podcast: "When I'm sitting here across from my brother and I can see his beautiful family, it's much harder to accept that there is going to be an end of the road … because I want to see his boys grow up with a dad like him."

The podcast will be released every Tuesday with the first episode live now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and any major podcasting platform.

Originally published as 'I knew something wasn't right': Thaiday family's cancer heartbreak