‘I know the truth’: Abuse survivor’s brave confrontation

A SEXUAL assault survivor’s strength shone as she relived her darkest moments, knowing her attacker would finally be jailed for taking advantage of her as a girl.

The woman, now aged in her 40s, looked into Kenneth Ralph Ernst’s eyes as she told of the social, emotional and mental struggles she had endured since he groomed and sexually abused her for years.

After a four-day trial, a jury found the former Maroochydore State High School deputy principal, guilty of 11 sexual assaults committed throughout the early 1990s.

Crown prosecutor Rebecca Marks said Ernst groomed the girl before he acted on his sexual interest in “abhorrent, disgraceful and anti-social” acts.

He was 31 and she was just 14.

The woman said the trauma of reliving her experiences in minute detail this week, before strangers and under scrutiny, was almost as painful as the abuse itself.

She thanked the court for bringing her attacker to justice, and for calling her “honest and truthful” in open court.

“I know the truth of what happened to me and it is clear in my mind,” she said.

“The protection of children must come first, it is more important than reputation, money and maintaining a facade.”

The woman’s supporters, some survivors of sexual abuse, wore shirts printed with the words “no more fake smiles”.

“I never gave consent to be taken advantage of,” the woman said, her voice ringing across the still courtroom.

“I never know and never will know that when I close my eyes his face won’t appear again. Those scars are there for life.

She declared herself a “sexual abuse survivor”.

Ernst and the woman were known to each other, but the victim was not a student.

Ernst remained steadfast in his denial as the victim, her family, friends and psychologist were called to testify throughout this week’s trial.

Judge Tony Moynihan said Ernst actions were a “gross breach of trust”.

“I listened very carefully to the devastating impact your conduct has had on (your victim).

“I acknowledge her brave presence here today.”

Ernst was sentenced to three years’ jail and is eligible for parole after serving half.

Defence barrister Peter Mylne told Maroochydore District Court his client was an educator of 40 years, who had taught at schools in Rockhampton, Mount Morgan, and was promoted to deputy principal at a Cairns high school in 1990, when he was 31.

In 1993 he was appointed Maroochydore State High School deputy principal, a position he held until charges were filed against him in 2017.

A Department of Education spokesman today confirmed Ernst had not worked at any Queensland Government state school since the charges were laid.

He was awarded the Australia Day medal for education in 2010.

Mr Mylne said Ernst was a married man with an adult daughter.