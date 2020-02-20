Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

’I like a challenge’: Rocky dancer’s exciting new coup

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
20th Feb 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON dancer, Leah Chapman has leapt one foot ahead of achieving her goal to become a member of the The Royal Ballet in England.

On her birthday (November 20), the 14 year-old student of the Vicki Davis Academy of Dance discovered she’d won a bursary from the Central Queensland Regional Performing Arts Foundation to take effect this year.

While being involved in past Emmaus College ­productions, she’s travelled to compete in various dance ­competitions to further ­enhance her skills and gain ­exposure and next she has her eyes set on a competition in Hervey Bay.

Student of Vicki Davis Academy of Dance Leah Chapman.
Student of Vicki Davis Academy of Dance Leah Chapman.

Her dream to become a member of The Royal Ballet is in sight, her eligibility starts at age 16.

But she believed it could not happen unless she works­ harder and learns more from various people in the dancing realm.

Looking at the teenager’s track record, it appears there’s no end in sight for her dancing endeavours.

Student of Vicki Davis Academy of Dance Leah Chapman.
Student of Vicki Davis Academy of Dance Leah Chapman.

During last year’s ­Rockhampton Dance Festival, the talented young performer was named the Most Versatile Dancer and Most Outstanding Female Dancer before being marked with a distinction for jazz and ballet at the Vicki Davis Academy of Dance in December.

While it was a rewarding feeling for her to win these ­accolades, she endeavours to focus on perfecting her technique.

“I like a challenge, it’s ­satisfying when I get all of the moves right,” the young talent said.

Each day, she spends between one to one and a half hours carrying out fitness and stretching to help master her technique.

You can follow her progress on Instagram at @leahachapman.

dancing tmbentertainment vicki davis academy of dance
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: The top five stories you may have missed

        News From a multi-million dollar drug bust to fallen powerlines stopping trains, catch up on yesterday’s news here.

        • 20th Feb 2020 7:15 AM
        ‘My promise is to listen, advise and advocate’

        premium_icon ‘My promise is to listen, advise and advocate’

        News Rockhampton woman throws her hat in the ring for this year’s local government...

        Heat to make way for a wet weekend in CQ

        premium_icon Heat to make way for a wet weekend in CQ

        News CQ’s low intensity heatwave is set to be washed away by predicted wet weather.

        Major Yeppoon foreshore development could start this year

        premium_icon Major Yeppoon foreshore development could start this year

        Business It will ­incorporate food and drink outlets and shop tenancies, two levels of car...