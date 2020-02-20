’I like a challenge’: Rocky dancer’s exciting new coup

ROCKHAMPTON dancer, Leah Chapman has leapt one foot ahead of achieving her goal to become a member of the The Royal Ballet in England.

On her birthday (November 20), the 14 year-old student of the Vicki Davis Academy of Dance discovered she’d won a bursary from the Central Queensland Regional Performing Arts Foundation to take effect this year.

While being involved in past Emmaus College ­productions, she’s travelled to compete in various dance ­competitions to further ­enhance her skills and gain ­exposure and next she has her eyes set on a competition in Hervey Bay.

Student of Vicki Davis Academy of Dance Leah Chapman.

Her dream to become a member of The Royal Ballet is in sight, her eligibility starts at age 16.

But she believed it could not happen unless she works­ harder and learns more from various people in the dancing realm.

Looking at the teenager’s track record, it appears there’s no end in sight for her dancing endeavours.

During last year’s ­Rockhampton Dance Festival, the talented young performer was named the Most Versatile Dancer and Most Outstanding Female Dancer before being marked with a distinction for jazz and ballet at the Vicki Davis Academy of Dance in December.

While it was a rewarding feeling for her to win these ­accolades, she endeavours to focus on perfecting her technique.

“I like a challenge, it’s ­satisfying when I get all of the moves right,” the young talent said.

Each day, she spends between one to one and a half hours carrying out fitness and stretching to help master her technique.

