Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Peter Lavac and his lamborghini
Peter Lavac and his lamborghini
News

‘I look menacing’: ‘LGOPNR’ lawyer’s big role

by Carla Hildebrandt
18th Jun 2021 1:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A controversial Sydney barrister has put aside his gown and wig to play a gun-toting gangster in a new film.

Self-confessed 'playboy' Peter Lavac, who notoriously fought to keep his "tongue-in-cheek LGOPNR" number plates on his yellow Lamborghini, will grace the red carpet as an actor in Central Coast independent film 'Crazy Love'.

Lavac, 75, said he had fun playing a musclebound gangster called 'Seal'.

Peter Lavac. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Peter Lavac. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"I look menacing and terrorise a number of hostages with a gun in a warehouse. Cops raid the place and I drive off with a girl in my yellow Lambo," he said.

Lavac said he was scouted at a KFC by the movie director, Karina Lee, who said he would be perfect for the role. He dabbled in stunt work as a young man, but this was Lavac's first real acting role.

"She said I'd be a terrific gangster. I said I knew a bit about them, being a criminal barrister," he said.

Melanie Wright poses with Peter Lavac's car.
Melanie Wright poses with Peter Lavac's car.

The lawyer will be accompanied to the premiere at Ettalong Beach's Bar Toto by his friend and model Melanie Wright, who he said was a fighter of the "woke brigade" like himself.

"We take the piss out of the woke brigade. She's been with me on my number plate crusade to promote freedom of speech," he said.

Lavac was forced to change his plates to XXLEGO - an abbreviation for extra-large ego after Transport NSW won the number plate court battle.

The lung cancer survivor still works the occasional case in court, but spends most of his time in the gym, race kart driving. He said his wife was currently stuck in Hong Kong due to Covid.

 

Originally published as 'I look menacing': 'LGOPNR' lawyer's big role

Lavac on set.
Lavac on set.
He said he was scouted in a KFC.
He said he was scouted in a KFC.
barrister lamborghini lawyer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Recent rainfall boosts buyer confidence at cattle sale

        Premium Content Recent rainfall boosts buyer confidence at cattle sale

        Rural “I think the little bit of rain we have had around the area has producers wanting to secure their supply going forward and they are chasing cattle to top up their...

        Meth addict’s Simpson Desert mission to kick habit

        Premium Content Meth addict’s Simpson Desert mission to kick habit

        Crime A long-term drug addict took himself out to the Simpson Desert to rid himself of...

        Police search for driver for two hours after crash

        Premium Content Police search for driver for two hours after crash

        News The driver was found in a paddock north of Rockhampton after walking away from his...

        Truck fire shuts down CQ highway for two hours

        Premium Content Truck fire shuts down CQ highway for two hours

        News The fire was reportedly caused by a mechanical fault.