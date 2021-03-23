‘I love what I do’: Social services graduates celebrate in Rocky

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke with Skilling Queenslanders for Work graduates Stella Beasley and Michelle Webb (front), and Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours workers.

It took Stella Beasley and Michelle Webb about eight months to digitally complete their Certificate III in Social Services, but COVID-19 delays and technical difficulties did little to dampen their enthusiasm for helping those in need.

Ms Beasley and Ms Webb were among a cohort of 11 now qualified to work in the disability and aged care sectors, or at community organisations.

Their celebration ceremony was held at Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours in Rockhampton on Friday.

“Working in such a role can be physically demanding and we will be faced with emotional challenges,” Ms Beasley said.

“A career in the community can be challenging at times, but it can be also hugely fulfilling. “Giving back to society provides you a sense of satisfaction and makes you feel good about yourself.

“You can rest assured that you’re helping someone to improve their quality of life.”

Ms Webb said that every day helping someone in need was different.

“It’s not all glorified,” she said.

“Every day you don’t know what you’re up for. It is very rewarding.

“I love what I do.”

She said she was interested in taking on a higher social services qualification.

The Certificate III course was funded by the State Government.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke congratulated the graduates.

“There were only two of the graduates here [at the graduation ceremony]; the other nine have actually got jobs,” he said.

“It is a wonderful program. To see results like that already is just wonderful.

“It’s not just that certificate course, which is a recognised certificate course, but it’s also about the confidence that people gain with new skills.”