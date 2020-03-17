Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Toowoomba Doctor urged residents to practice good hygiene and self-isolate if they suspect they might have coronavirus.
A Toowoomba Doctor urged residents to practice good hygiene and self-isolate if they suspect they might have coronavirus.
Health

Doctor's warning: 'I might not have a bed for you'

Michael Nolan
by
16th Mar 2020 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA doctor's impassioned plea for Australians to self-isolate and practice good hygiene has gone viral.

In his plea Toowoomba Hospital Critical Care Director Dr Adam Visser said his unit only had a handful of beds equipped to care for patients with serious respiratory infections.

"We have a plan to increase to about 25," he said

"Getting more isn't a matter or(sic) more equipment or more money.

"That bit is easy.

"There are not enough skilled staff, even if we all work double shifts every day for six months (and we probably will)."

Dr Visser said if half of the Toowoomba population contracts COVID-19, then about five per cent would experience severe symptoms and require intensive care hospitalisation.

"That's 3750 people, he said.

"For 25 beds."

Therefore, it is critical Toowoomba residents heed health warnings, self-isolate if they are sick and report any contact with people carrying novel coronavirus.

Dr Visser's post attracted 4100 comment was shared more than 76,000 times.

A post from Toowoomba doctor Adam Visser when viral at the weekend.
A post from Toowoomba doctor Adam Visser when viral at the weekend.
coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
adam visser coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health outbreak pandemic toowoomba hospital
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: No complaints made in relation to disturbance

        premium_icon UPDATE: No complaints made in relation to disturbance

        Crime Reports suggest a man was seen allegedly dragging a woman into a car by the hair.

        Man suffers multiple injuries in motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Man suffers multiple injuries in motorcycle crash

        News He was treated with shoulder and hip injuries.

        Woman bitten on the hand by snake out west

        premium_icon Woman bitten on the hand by snake out west

        News Paramedics were called to a snake bite at a private address.

        Back burning to commence in CQ National Park

        Back burning to commence in CQ National Park

        Environment Planned Capricorn Coast burns begin today.