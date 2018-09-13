Menu
MISSING: Rockhampton man Robert Martinez Photo Contributed
Crime

'I saw a skull which did not have a jawbone with it'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
13th Sep 2018 4:00 AM
A FARM worker who found Chantal Barnett's handbag and Robert Martinez' skeletal remains has described how he came across a skull with no jawbone in a paddock in October 2014.

Malcolm Cheetham gave evidence yesterday in the trial of accused murderers Ian Robert Armstrong and Daniel George Hong.

Mr Armstrong and Mr Hong have both pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of interfering with a corpse.

Mr Cheetham said in 2013 and 2014 he was working at the properties Gavial Park and Gavial Plains off Bowlin Rd.

On October 18, 2014, Mr Cheetham found a white lady's handbag in a deteriorated condition, caught on a stick hidden among grass up against a fence on one of the properties.

He said he saw a mini lighter in an open compartment and when he could not undo the zipper, he put the purse in the back of his ute.

Mr Cheetham said he was in the middle of controlled burns at the time and took the handbag to the police after work that day.

Then, on October 24, he found skeletal remains in a paddock near trees.

"The main part I saw was a skull which did not have a jawbone with it," Mr Cheetham said.

murder trial supreme court of queensland tmbcourt tmbhongarmstrong tmbmartinezbarnett
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

