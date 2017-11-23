'I set my dog on him': Notorious CQ beach masturbator busted

SERIAL PEST: Several reports have emerged of a naked man masturbating at the coast's popular Lammermoor Beach.

A NOTORIOUS beach masturbator left a 19-year-old woman in tears after the naked man targeted her as she walked past today.

The incident was reported to police about 11am, and Yeppoon Sergeant Chris Griffin confirmed officers patrolled the beach immediately to try find the man.

Officers were unable to locate him, and Sgt Griffin said police are yet to receive a complaint from anyone directly involved in today's incident or any prior.

Alyssa Kirk posted the incident to social media, warning of the man her sister described as Caucasian, medium build and aged in his 30s to 40s wearing a broad-brimmed hat.

Other people have since commented on the post with claims they have experienced a similar incident on the same beach.

"Just a warning to all girls/women who go for walks or swims at Lammermoor Beach, my little sister just come home in tears after she saw a naked man masturbating and watching her as she walked past," Alyssa posted to Yeppoon Families about 10.30am.

"Police have been notified but please just be cautious."

A 21-year-old Yeppoon woman today told The Morning Bulletin she believes she witnessed the same man masturbating at the popular beach on a Saturday in the past month.

"It happened to me a few weeks ago, thinking it must be the same guy," she said of an incident.

"He was standing up in the shade of one of the beach entrances on Lammermoor and as soon as he saw me turn and notice what he was doing he bailed.

"I tried to set my dog on him but she was swimming.

"It was so strange, I yelled out 'hey' I think and he ran up the entrance."

The woman said she contacted her partner at the time, and was worried others may have experienced something similar.

While a number of people have reported similar experiences, Sgt Griffin urged people report any incidents immediately to Yeppoon Police or anonymously on Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

"Police have conducted controls of the beach to identify the man, though were unsuccessful," Sgt Griffin said.

"Police urge anyone with information to come forward to assist with their inquiries.

"Police urge members of the public to contact them immediately when a crime or incident is occurring."

No one has been charged.