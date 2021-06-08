‘I shot him’: Witness recalls talk with murder accused

UPDATE: The mother of a man charged with murdering Jay Brogden in 2007 testified in court her son told her he witnessed an older man shooting the 21 year old and was forced to help dump the body.

The murder case against Gavin Philip Parnell has already been committed to the supreme court.

During a committal hearing for Braddon Charles Peter Butler, Mr Parnell's mother Donna Balma told Mackay Magistrates Court about a conversation she had with her son.

Mr Butler is also charged with murdering Mr Brogden in April 2007. Neither he nor Mr Parnell have entered pleas.

Ms Balma said Mr Parnell had asked about speaking to a counsellor and if any mental health professional would have to report any crime he had committed.

The court heard Mr Parnell said he was present with an older man who "shot a person … out of the blue".

"I was pretty much in shock. I don't think I asked who," Ms Balma said, adding she believed the older man was Drew Hutchinson.

The court heard there had been witness statements linking Mr Hutchinson to Mr Brogden's death.

Ms Balma said "from my recollections" Mr Parnell had been with Mr Hutchinson and Mr Brogden.

"The three of them were out on a boat," defence barrister Scott Lynch, for Mr Butler, said.

"Yeah," Ms Balma said.

"Gavin said that he (Mr Hutchinson) had just pulled out a gun and shot him (Mr Brogden).

"He said that he shot him and then the gun was pointed at himself and he was told, are you going to join him or are you going to help me get rid of the corpse.

"So he helped him and the corpse was put over the side of the boat."

Ms Balma said her son mentioned the location - "something point" - but she could not remember where it was.

"He said then, they went back, the boat was taken back and he had to help clean it out with ammonia," Ms Balma said.

She told the court during a phone call Mr Parnell said, "I shot him" before saying "well I may as well have shot him".

Ms Balma said her son could be quite scattered on the phone and his mental health was not good.

The court heard Mr Parnell told his mother he was "fearful" of his life and that of his family.

Mr Parnell's sister Katie-Ann Hunold also gave evidence on Tuesday. She was questioned about phone calls from prison during which Mr Parnell had said Mr Butler had nothing to do with Mr Brogden's disappearance.

Ms Hunold initially claimed she did not remember the conversation before she later said she did remember the chat.

The court heard Ms Hunold on Tuesday, shortly before testifying, gave a third statement to police about a conversation she had in person with her brother.

The details of this conversation were not revealed but Mr Lynch said it had not been recorded, like the phone calls.

"Well I don't know that it wasn't recorded," Ms Hunold said.

Mr Lynch also questioned her about conversations with Mr Parnell about cutting up some cylinders and putting it in three or four layers of balloons.

The court heard Mr Parnell had told her "do the same as what you did in Queensland", to which she said, "I'm not sure what you're talking about."

At this point Acting Magistrate Ron Muirhead warned Ms Hunold about self-incrimination.

Mr Lynch asked if Ms Hunold's partner told her that Mr Parnell told him he was going to get "someone whacked", to which she scoffed and said "Gavin says a lot of things."

The committal hearing continues.

Police searched a property at Airlie Beach as part of the investigation into Jay Brogden’s alleged homicide.

UPDATE: A witness has been accused of "making it clear" while giving evidence during a coercive hearing into the alleged homicide of Jay Brogden that he was "after the reward".

During his walk to the witness box in Mackay Magistrates Court, Matthew Blackie gestured towards murder accused Braddon Charles Peter Butler by putting a closed hand to his chest.

Mr Blackie is the 12th witness to be questioned in a committal hearing for Mr Butler.

When Acting Magistrate Rob Muirhead described the movement for the court, Mr Blackie said, "I'll do it now. It means heart, I love him."

Mr Butler, along with Gavin Philip Parnell, are charged with murdering Mr Brogden on about April 21, 2007 at the Whitsundays.

Mr Parnell's case was on Monday committed to the supreme court and the men have not yet entered pleas.

Police are hoping the creation of a billboard on the Bruce Highway at Cannonvale will help solve the murder of Jay Brogden in 2007.

The court heard Mr Blackie gave evidence during a Crime and Corruption Commission secret hearing.

"You made it clear during the CCC hearing that you were after the reward, is that right?" defence barrister Scott Lynch, for Mr Butler, asked.

"As far as I remember, no," Mr Blackie said.

There is a $250,000 reward on offer for any information leading to a conviction for anyone responsible for Mr Brogden's death.

The court heard Mr Blackie had been asked about a billboard that went up and had replied "yeah yeah I just want to … I just want to try and get that $250,000".

"Yeah, why not," Mr Blackie said to this suggestion.

"If someone's going to give me $250,000 for solving a crime, then I'd be all over that."

Mr Blackie told the court he stood by his earlier comments that Mr Butler was not involved in Mr Brogden's death, and said he had been told by a man named Mick that Drew Hutchinson was responsible.

"Drew's a f***ing wild person, someone you don't want to upset," Mr Blackie alleged.

"Braddon's very kind to people and he would look after them and support them and give them somewhere to stay if they needed somewhere to stay."

Mr Blackie said "Mick" had been sleeping on Mr Butler's couch.

Mr Blackie told the court there had been a conversation with Mr Butler where he had asked if Mr Butler knew what happened to Mr Brogden, and Mr Butler had said "he's f***ing gone".

He said he had thought Mr Butler "might have known more than I did", not that he was responsible for the disappearance.

The court heard Desmond Allen allowed Mick Shoesmith to stay with him for about four days and in that time he overheard a conversation between Mr Shoesmith and his (Mr Allen's) then girlfriend.

The court heard some witnesses alleged Mr Shoesmith was involved in Mr Brogden's death.

"Did he (say) in your earshot, 'I got rid of Jay'?" Mr Lynch asked.

"Pretty much that's what I heard," Mr Allen said.

"Did he also say, 'I took him out in the tinny and I threw him overboard'?" Mr Lynch asked.

"Yes," Mr Allen replied.

Mr Allen said Mr Shoesmith had been drinking that night and confirmed his comment about getting rid of Jay the following morning "pretty much after all night on the charge … drink".

Mr Butler's former girlfriend Kristy-Lee Cook said she would "quite happily" see her ex-flame "put in jail for the rest of his life".

The court heard Ms Cook has alleged Mr Butler had made comments about knowing how to get rid of bodies including putting "them in acid".

However Mr Lynch accused her of lying in her statement because she does not like Mr Butler.

The court heard the pair broke up when she was pregnant with their son.

Ms Cook, who gave evidence via videolink, alleged, "I was 20 weeks pregnant and he tried to throw me over a three-storey building, over the veranda because he didn't want me in the house anymore and he didn't believe that the child was his."

The court heard she gave two statements to police in 2013 and 2019 - the latter was much more detailed and included the information about getting rid of bodies and acid.

"I'm suggesting to you that's something you made up later … because you don't like Braddon Butler," Mr Lynch said.

"I would quite happily love to see him put in jail for the rest of his life … he has obviously done something bad that I'm not going to lie for," Ms Cook said.

"I may not have remembered everything in 2013 but as the years have gone I've matured, I'm starting to remember things, that's why 2019 had a lot more in it."

Two men are charged with murdering Jay Brogden in April 2007.

EARLIER: One of the two men accused of murdering Jay Brogden gave at least three different stories to police, including claiming another person shot the 21 year old, a court heard.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Gavin Parnell first spoke to police in June 2007 where he told officers Mr Brogden had stayed with him until early May when he then hitchhiked to New South Wales.

Mr Brogden went missing about April 21, 2007 - his body has never been found.

The court heard he then gave another version during a coronial inquest which was "essentially in conflict" with the first.

Mr Parnell gave a third version, the court heard, in March 2019 and at the end of the interview then alleged a man named Drew Hutchinson "had killed Brogden".

The court heard Mr Parnell told police that he, Mr Hutchinson and Mr Brogden had gone out in a boat and that Mr Hutchinson had "carried out the shooting".

Mr Parnell, along with Braddon Charles Peter Butler, is charged with murdering Mr Brogden.

Neither man has entered pleas. Mr Parnell's case has already been committed to the supreme court.

In a committal hearing for Mr Butler, defence barrister Scott Lynch suggested there had been a number of phone calls between Mr Parnell and his sister while he was in custody in New South Wales in which he had said "but Braddon's got nothing to do with it".

The court also heard evidence that another person Mark Shoesmith had allegedly confessed to a number of people he was involved.

A former associate of Mr Butler, Daniel Hall, gave evidence on Monday and was asked if he knew any rumours linked to Mr Brogden's death including that a man named Drew Hutchinson had been involved - he said he did not know who that was.

Mr Lynch asked if he heard a rumour that a man named Mark Shoesmith was involved in the death.

"I heard that he was the driver," Mr Hall said, but could not say who he heard the rumour from.

Police have not laid charges against Mr Hutchinson or Mr Shoesmith.

Mr Lynch asked if Mr Hall had heard rumours involving Casey Heath, who had also been linked to the death, to which he said no.

Mr Health has also never been charged.

The court heard that on April 21, 2007 Mr Brogden had allegedly been involved in a physical fight with Mr Heath's sister Patricia Heath, who received injuries including a bloody nose and black eye.

The court heard this was one of the last times he was seen alive - he phoned triple-0 but had left before police arrived at the scene.

He was reported missing on May 2, 2007 by a family member.

Mr Hall said he heard Mr Brogden and Ms Heath had run off to the Gold Coast.

Mr Lynch asked if Mr Hall heard a rumour about Gavin Parnell being involved, to which he said yes.

"All I heard is that it was Gavin and Braddon took him fishing," Mr Hall said.

"But then on the next hand I've been told that never happened and he ran away on the Gold Coast with Casey's sister."

The court heard police received information from a family member of Mr Brogden that Casey Heath had "taken care of him".

Former Whitsunday cop John Bentley said he did not believe the claim "had much substance" to it because his notes included the word "anecdotal".

"Did you ever investigate that aspect to it?" Mr Lynch asked.

Mr Bentley said the case was handed over to Whitsunday CIB, who took carriage of the investigation.

The committal hearing continues.