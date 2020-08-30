Menu
A cleaner at a high school, recorded a blood-alcohol content of 0.153.
News

‘I stuffed up’: School cleaner’s drink-driving admission

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
30th Aug 2020 10:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LEIGH Connolly was frank with Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

“I stuffed up,” the 45-year-old said in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday where she pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Connolly, a cleaner at a high school, recorded a blood-alcohol content of .153 after police intercepted her on Cedar Ave, Taranganba, at 11.20pm on August 6.

Ms Beckinsale told Connolly she was lucky that her last drink-driving offence, also a high reading, was six years ago and fell outside of the five-year range.

Any offence inside that period would have led to a much stiffer penalty.

Ms Beckinsale was also frank with Connolly, telling her this latest mistake should be “a message you need some help.”

Connolly was fined $1050 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

