CRICKET: Terry Svenson says Queensland Cricket has a “responsibility” to take high-level cricket to regional areas.

The organisation’s CEO returned to his home town of Rockhampton yesterday as part of a tour to discuss infrastructure, participation and elite cricket events with key stakeholders.

He was pleased with what he was hearing and seeing.

“I think Rockhampton has made some great progress,” he said.

“We’ve got great participation here in Rockhampton and we need to find a way to continue to invest locally in improving facilities even further.”

Svenson said while facilities in the Beef Capital were not yet at the standard of some of our northern neighbours, he would not rule out the possibility of the city one day hosting a WBBL game, which Mackay has done for the past three years.

He arrived in the city just days out from another major development for the game.

“It’s an exciting time for Rockhampton Cricket,” he said.

“It’s exciting because our participation numbers are growing and I guess what’s even more exciting on Saturday night it’s the first of the women’s competition that starts under lights here at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

“Female participation is growing throughout the state. I think it’s growing on the back of this magnificent Australian women’s team that we have that’s world champions and equally the Brisbane Heat.

“Our women’s team, the Brisbane Heat, have now won two Big Bash championships in a row and we’re creating a real dynasty for women’s cricket here in Queensland.

“I think it’s only in the early stages here in Rockhampton but we’ll be providing all the support we can to make sure that there’s longevity in women’s cricket here.”

Svenson said having grown up in Rockhampton, he understood the importance of investment in regional towns.

“I remember 30 years ago when I came over to the Rocky Cricket Grounds to see the Queensland players play here.

“That was a real thrill.

“I think we’ve got a responsibility as Queensland Cricket to continue to bring games and also players to the region. It gives our juniors a real chance to see their heroes firsthand.”