Charles Harley is keen as mustard to be taking part in the inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats.

He travelled from Brisbane with his stunning 1957 Chevrolet two-door hardtop, dubbed Our Bel.

"It should be a great weekend," he said, as he prepared for the street parade that launched Queensland's biggest car festival on Friday morning.

"I think this will be the best thing ever for Rocky. This should bring a whole lot of spectators and visitors to the city and be a bit of an eye opener for this city."

The Rockynats program, which runs across the Easter weekend, also includes street drags, burnouts, drifting and a show 'n' shine in which hundreds of custom and classic street machines will be parked along the historic Quay Street.

Our Bel is entered in the 50-strong elite division. Charles said the car had caught the eye of judges before but was quick to acknowledge there was plenty of hot competition here at Rockynats.

"We built it for four years and finished it last January where we went to Summernats in Canberra and won the elite division," he said.

"There's a lot of good cars here, you're judged on different things so it just depends on the day how you go.

"We're just happy to be here and show our car to everybody."