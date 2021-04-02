Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Rockynats Street Parade video 2
News

‘I think this will be the best thing ever for Rocky’

Pam McKay
2nd Apr 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Charles Harley is keen as mustard to be taking part in the inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats.

He travelled from Brisbane with his stunning 1957 Chevrolet two-door hardtop, dubbed Our Bel.

 

Photos
View Gallery

 

"It should be a great weekend," he said, as he prepared for the street parade that launched Queensland's biggest car festival on Friday morning.

"I think this will be the best thing ever for Rocky. This should bring a whole lot of spectators and visitors to the city and be a bit of an eye opener for this city."

READ:ROCKYNATS: How to get to and around the car festival

The Rockynats program, which runs across the Easter weekend, also includes street drags, burnouts, drifting and a show 'n' shine in which hundreds of custom and classic street machines will be parked along the historic Quay Street.

Our Bel is entered in the 50-strong elite division. Charles said the car had caught the eye of judges before but was quick to acknowledge there was plenty of hot competition here at Rockynats.

"We built it for four years and finished it last January where we went to Summernats in Canberra and won the elite division," he said.

"There's a lot of good cars here, you're judged on different things so it just depends on the day how you go.

"We're just happy to be here and show our car to everybody."

More Stories

Show More
rare spares rockynats rockynats rockynats 2021
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockynats entrants come from the ends of Australia

        Premium Content Rockynats entrants come from the ends of Australia

        News ‘We came over Bass Strait on the ferry and had floodwaters pretty well all the way through northern NSW on the Newell Highway.’

        Child rapist reoffended week after being released on parole

        Premium Content Child rapist reoffended week after being released on parole

        Crime A man who maintained a sexual relationship with a child, having sex with her daily...

        Police fine Rocky drivers doubling speed limit

        Premium Content Police fine Rocky drivers doubling speed limit

        Crime Queensland police issued more than 500 fines in 24 hours on Thursday.