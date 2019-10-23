Fright of my life: ‘I thought I was going to die’

Cr Pat Eastwood was taken to hospital after a car accident at Yeppoon on Tuesday afternoon.

"I THOUGHT I was going to die."

A noticeably shaken Pat Eastwood has spoken about his car accident at Yeppoon on Tuesday afternoon which literally gave him the fright of his life.

The Livingstone Shire councillor was driving on the Scenic Highway adjacent to Lammermoor Beach when he came to grief attempting to make a turn.

While he can't recall much about the accident, Cr Eastwood vividly remembers seeing an oncoming car about to crash into his side of his white ute.

"I just saw this car coming for me and I knew there was nothing I could do," he said.

"I've been in a couple of bad accidents but not for 25 years.

"When I was a cop I was in a police car that rolled down a cliff and I attended so many accidents in that line of work, but mate this (crash) has really freaked me out.

"All I can see is this car coming at me and I just had no protection, you know.

"It's really knocked me about.

"I thought I was going to die.

"I actually can't believe that I got out of the car.

"I feel pretty blessed actually."

Tuesday's accident scene on the Scenic Highway at Yeppoon.

Cr Eastwood, who was taken to hospital but later released, said he sustained whiplash and some neck and shoulder soreness.

He said he was thankful that neither he, nor the female driver and children in the other car, were seriously injured.

Cr Eastwood was also grateful for those who rushed to their aid.

"I was actually in shock, I couldn't sit down.

"I remember people kept telling me to sit down in the shade, but I just couldn't stand still until the ambulance came.

"It's shaken me up and I'm sure it's shaken the other lady up to.

"I'm just thankful everybody is alive and it's only property damage.

"It's a lesson to everybody out there just to triple look when you're driving because your life could change in just a split second."

Cr Eastwood paid special thanks to the paramedics on scene and staff at Capricorn Coast Hospital.

"What a fantastic service.

"I didn't really want to go to hospital - I thought I was alright but obviously I wasn't.

"It was just fantastic the way the ambos, the doctors, the nurses and the staff at the hospital looked after me.

"I couldn't speak more highly of them."

Cr Eastwood was lamenting the fact that he decided not to go to a national surfing competition at Phillip Island this week but his professionalism shone through.

"I didn't go because I didn't want to miss (Tuesday's) council meeting.

"I knew there was some pretty important stuff coming up.

"But I tell you what, I wish I'd gone surfing."