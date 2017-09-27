34°
'I thought my mum renewed my license for me' - 27-year-old man tells court

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A 27-YEAR-OLD man told police he thought his mother had renewed his driver's licence for him.

However, Andrew Alan Rebetzke found himself charged with one count of driving unlicensed and having to answer to the courts.

Rebetzke, who lives at Gracemere, pleaded guilty to the charge in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 20.

The court heard the motel receptionist lives 27 kms from his workplace.

Police prosecution Senior Constable Shaun Janes said police intercepted a Jeep Jericho on September 5 at 4.15pm on Gavial Gracemere Rd driven by Rebetzke and a licence check revealed his licence had expired.

He was ordered to pay a $250 fine and a traffic conviction was recorded.

Topics:  gavial-gracemere rd rockhampton magistrates court unlicenced driving

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
