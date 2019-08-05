Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Fatal assault victims saves four lives

by Chris Calcino
5th Aug 2019 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE mother of alleged fatal assault victim Brett Thomson lives in hope she will one day feel his heart beating in the chest of a man whose life he has saved.

The 32-year-old Trinity Beach roofer died in an alleged attack outside the Pier Bar in Cairns last month, with Trinity Park man Timothy John England, 32, charged with unlawful striking causing death.

 

Alleged Cairns punch death victim Brett Thomson with his mum Nikki Thomson. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Alleged Cairns punch death victim Brett Thomson with his mum Nikki Thomson. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Nikki Thomson said her son's heart, liver and kidneys had all been donated - and medical staff had told her the heart had been a perfect match.

"There's probably someone out there buying a surfboard now without knowing why," she said about the recipient of her surfy son's heart. "He had a massive heart and that person who has it is very lucky.

 

Brett Thomson had a love of the outdoor life and enjoyed spear fishing and surfing. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Brett Thomson had a love of the outdoor life and enjoyed spear fishing and surfing. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

 

"My son has saved four lives."

Ms Thomson said she did not know the identities of the four people who had received her boy's organs, but there was a chance they would make contact in the future.

"Fingers crossed, I get to feel Brett's heart again," she said. "That's something I'm going to look forward to."

In her first interview since her son's death, Ms Thomson urged young men to think about their own mothers.

"In a minute, this has changed everyone's lives forever," she said.

"No mother deserves to have that call at 3am that their child has severe head injuries and might not live.

"I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy.

"It is a horrible pain."

Ms Thomson said her son's body had been cremated and, true to his "gyspy" travelling tendencies, the ashes were gradually being scattered at his favourite beaches around Australia.

"I just hope the young ones read this," she said.

"They've all got mothers.

"They don't want their mothers to feel the way I feel.

"It just hurts so much."

Yesterday marked the end of
DonateLife Week with medical authorities encouraging Australians to register to be organ and tissue donors at donatelife.gov.au

Alleged assault victim Brett Thomson (left) died in hospital last month after an altercation at a Cairns night spot. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Alleged assault victim Brett Thomson (left) died in hospital last month after an altercation at a Cairns night spot. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

More Stories

brett thomson cairns editors picks fatal assault health medical

Top Stories

    'He was the love of my life': Tragedy sparks call for change

    premium_icon 'He was the love of my life': Tragedy sparks call for change

    News Partner of Yeppoon man killed in freak towing accident calls for upgrade to beach access

    COURT: See the full list of appearances today

    premium_icon COURT: See the full list of appearances today

    News See the full list of 37 people in court today

    • 5th Aug 2019 8:15 AM
    WEEKLY REWIND: Escapee caught after dramatic car chase

    WEEKLY REWIND: Escapee caught after dramatic car chase

    News Lui Tiaaleaiga's escape dominated the news last week

    • 5th Aug 2019 8:00 AM
    Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd upgrade hits funding speed bump

    premium_icon Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd upgrade hits funding speed bump

    News A sped up infrastructure roll-out will stimulate the CQ economy.