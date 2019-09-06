'I want to make it global' How local mum's business changed

LIVING DREAMS: Jade Howard-Smith hard at work in her SmartHub office downstairs at Rockhampton Customs House.

LIVING DREAMS: Jade Howard-Smith hard at work in her SmartHub office downstairs at Rockhampton Customs House. Meg Bolton

BECOMING a mother was the motivation Jade Howard-Smith needed to put her insecurities behind her and pursue her dreams by opening a business.

She wanted to show her daughter "you can live out your dreams” regardless of your age or anxiousness.

"I got to a point in my life where it was now or never,” Jade said.

Almost two years ago she took the plunge and opened Two Green Stones - crediting her inspiration and daughter Olivine, who shares her name with a green stone, as one half of the name sakes.

"I wanted to give it a go and make something of it and I want to make it global,” she said.

"Going back to work was something out of pure passion.”

While she started the business out of her Emu Park home where she sold jewellery to locals, this year her business was transformed when she "fell into” SmartHub's Turbo-Traction Lab.

"It came at just the right time - I was in the initial stages of growing my brand and it's been able to grow a lot since,” she said.

Jade had previously studied fashion and worked in the industry before moving to Central Queensland about 15 years ago.

Through combining her knowledge of the industry with advice from business mentors Jade has been able to fast track her progression into international markets in both New Zealand and the United States.

"I learnt about digital marketing and that was one of the major things I enjoyed because I didn't have a strong hold on that,” Jade said.

"If I hadn't done the Turbo-Traction Lab I'd be back where I was and progressing at a much slower rate - I'm very thankful and very blessed.”

Her business is manufactured locally by using natural materials, precious stones, silver, leathers, or leather alternative.

Jade was part of the first round of Turbo-Traction Lab, a funded program designed to help businesses gain traction for their product or service in the global market within 80 days.

"There was so much knowledge that I did learn and I'm still implementing a lot of it,” she said.

She said the program was intense but the advice and what she had learnt was invaluable.

"It's had an amazing effect. The co-working environment has been fantastic and the hands-on experience has been amazing to me,” Jade said.

While Jade's 80 days are now over she now works downstairs at Rockhampton Customs House while the second round of Turbo-Traction Lab begin their business journey upstairs.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said meeting the second round of participants was fantastic.

"Not only is Turbo-Traction Lab providing unbelievable opportunities for entrepreneurs based in the Rockhampton Region, it has also attracted participants from across the country,” Ms Landry

Half of the 30 participants in second cohort travelled from across the country to Rockhampton specifically for the program.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the founders who took part in Turbo-Traction Lab 1 have helped prove the value of the program.

"Turbo-Traction Lab 1 has helped to establish the Rockhampton Region as a place that fosters innovation, which is a reputation we are sure to build on in Lab 2,” Cr Strelow said.

"Our new round of founders and business owners have some truly innovative plans across a range of industries including engineering, farming, genealogy, coaching, careers, wellness, fashion, fitness, health, and the share economy.”

The Turbo-Traction Lab program is funded by a $500,000 Federal Government incubator grant, $116,000 from Council plus in-kind support worth $77,000, and a generous contribution of $77,000 from Rocky born tech entrepreneur Bevan Slattery.