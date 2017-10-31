News

'I want to stay and work here': Young Rocky local's struggle

WORKING ON A JOB: Kathy McKay has been unsuccessful in finding a job in Rockhampton.
KATHY McKay dreams of making her life in Rockhampton.

However, it's not easy as the 18-year-old hasn't got a job.

And that's not from a want of trying.

Kathy, who finished school at Year 11, hopes to one day land her dream job working with animals.

"I'm really good with dogs," Kathy said.

She said it was hard to be independent without work.

"My friends have got jobs and it's so important," Kathy said.

"Some of them have gone on to keep studying, but it's not what I want to do," she said.

"I was okay at school and would get Bs and Cs.

"But I want to stay and work here."

She said cities like Rockhampton were about "in the middle" of the pack for places where people could find work.

education fairgoforourkids fair go for rockhampton qldelection2017 tmb state election 2017

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
