Jenny Hilcher, cancer survivor, will sell fresh flowers and pinks this Daffodil Day to raise funds for Cancer Council Qld Jann Houley

CANCER survivor Jenny Hilcher will help turn Rockhampton yellow next month in support of Daffodil Day by volunteering her time to raise funds for lifesaving cancer research.

Mrs Hilcher said she's had a long history with cancer; however, it was her own experience that motivated her to start volunteering in 2007.

"My son was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 1995 and passed away. After I survived cancer in 2006, I wanted to give back to Cancer Council Queensland,” she said.

Mrs Hilcher will be volunteering in Rockhampton on August 23, selling fresh daffodils and pins to raise funds for the charity's work in cancer research.

Cancer Council's Daffodil Day Appeal will take place throughout August, culminating in Daffodil Day on August 23.

Mrs Hilcher said Daffodil Day symbolises and inspires unity, joy, and hope.

"By volunteering, you're helping spread hope to those experiencing cancer,” she said.

"It's such an easy way to make a difference. Often people don't know what they can do to help those affected by cancer, and this is one simple thing you can do.

"To anyone who is considering volunteering this year, I encourage you to give it a go, you won't regret it!

"Even if it's just for a couple of hours, you get more out of it than you put in.”

The 22 Daffodil Day sites in Central Queensland where locals can purchase fresh daffodils and pins, or donate, will be among 388 donation sites across Queensland.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan thanked Mrs Hilcher for her support and encouraged other locals to volunteer for the Daffodil Day Appeal.

"The daffodil is the international symbol of hope for everyone affected by cancer,” Ms McMillan said.

"Money raised this year through the Daffodil Day Appeal will provide more than hope to people affected by cancer, it will go towards vital cancer research, with the potential to find the next breakthrough in cancer treatment or detection.

"Community support is vital to the continued success of the Daffodil Day Appeal, so we are encouraging locals to get involved with this campaign.

"If you can lend a hand to sell daffodils and pins for a few hours this August you can give the best gift of all, hope for a cancer free future, so please sign up as a volunteer now.”

To get involved, or find out more information, visit www.daffodilday.com.au or call 1300 65 65 85.