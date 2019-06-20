Menu
Lisa Millar's daily column in The Gympie Times in 1988, which I took over once I joined the team in 1989.
Lisa Millar's daily column in The Gympie Times in 1988, which I took over once I joined the team in 1989. Troy Jegers
I was a cadet journalist with Lisa Millar back in the day

20th Jun 2019 12:02 AM
I HATE to be a brag but I was a cadet journalist with Lisa Millar back in the day (1989-1990 to be precise) and a pretty good mate.

We got up to a bit of mischief, as cadet journos do, but it was more likely to be sitting around someone's kitchen drinking wine and complaining about men. Nothing too alarming (and isn't it funny how the more things change the more they stay the same?).

 

Lisa Millar back in the day.
Lisa Millar back in the day.

Lisa was good fun, warm, vivacious, ambitious, resilient, adventurous and set for herself a very high standard. All of that has clearly paid off as her career trajectory illustrates. Her love of the "chase" was infectious - she would get the whiff of a good story and get so excited she'd literally tap dance on the spot.

 

Lisa Millar's front page yarn in January, 1989.
Lisa Millar's front page yarn in January, 1989. Troy Jegers

She's a good egg, our Lisa, and an awesome addition to the ABC breakfast show, which was already my favourite breakfast show before they made the astute decision to bring Lisa on full-time. Let's hope it now becomes the whole Gympie region's favourite breakfast show, especially Kilkivan, where Lisa was born and where the whole Millar clan is headed this weekend to help celebrate the birthday of Dad Clarrie's best friend.

 

Lisa Millar's first business card was a doozy.
Lisa Millar's first business card was a doozy.

Gympie State High can be proud of this alumni, who has brought us all glory and will be a very positive connection for the region.

Congratulations Lisa, you have earned this job and you will be fantastic at it.

 

Lisa Millar and the column she used to write for The Gympie Times in 1988 and early 1989.
Lisa Millar and the column she used to write for The Gympie Times in 1988 and early 1989. Troy Jegers

 

NEW ERA: Former Gympie Times journalist Lisa Millar will take on one the country's major television news posts - as new co-host of News Breakfast, from August.
NEW ERA: Former Gympie Times journalist Lisa Millar will take on one the country's major television news posts - as new co-host of News Breakfast, from August. ABC News
