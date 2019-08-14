‘I was a part of the Instagram problem’
Style queen Tash Sefton has undergone a transitional phase after realising that she helped create the problems of insecurity and inadequacy perpetuated by Instagram.
The mum of two and co-creator of wildly successful fashion blog They All Hate Us was a fashion buyer 20 years before she became one of the original Instagram influencers.
But it's a term she now rejects because of the ego that comes with it, and is working to undo some of the problems the platform has created.
"The term influencer doesn't sit right with me because there is a bit of ego to that word, I feel uncomfortable with it," she told Confidential.
"It was a fitting term, now it's morphed into something different.
"I didn't feel good about what I was doing, social media became a place that was a significant part of my work and it was confusing me.
"I was part of the problem,
"And now I'm reflecting on what I can do to slow down the process and still feel good about myself."
Sefton talks about the changes she has made in depth in an episode of Ledlenser's After Dark series - a miniseries that shines a light on a range of high-profile Australians and their defining moments, available to view online from today.
One of those changes is doing the opposite of what she used to do - encouraging people to buy new clothes - and instead teaching them how to style their existing wardrobe, for mental health, financial and environment reasons.
"There's a mentality now where we feel better if we wear something different every time we leave the house, it's such a waste," she said.
"I think that that's because of social media.
"A lot of work now I do is educating women on how to dress and how to style."
Admittedly, Sefton still works with a select few brands that align with her new environmentally sustainable outlook, but she says she is much more careful now.
As for the reason she had a change in heart, she says there wasn't one pivotal moment - it wasn't a friendship breakdown with former bestie/business partner Elle Ferguson, for those wondering (she says there is no feud) - it was taking a step back and realising that social media was creating problems.
"I had to do all of these things that I wouldn't necessarily do," she said.
"I felt like, I'm a bit older in this world, and I felt like I had to be younger.
"Even my family would say to me 'what are you doing?'.
"And it wasn't until I had some time off that I thought about what I wanted from my job and business platform, and I shifted.
"I had to figure out all the things that were wrong so I could work on them and fix them."
To view Sefton's episode of Ledlenser's After Dark series visit www.afterdark.ledlenser.com.au
