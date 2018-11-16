Menu
Karl Stefanovic has gotten candid about his bid to stay fit in an Instagram post
‘Fatter than I thought’: Karl’s fitness bid

16th Nov 2018 3:40 AM

Karl Stefanovic has been shredding for the wedding as he prepares to marry fiancee Jasmine Yarbrough in Mexico next month.

The Today host took to Instagram to reveal he had overhauled his health regimen after being warned he needed to lose weight.

Sharing a photo of himself lifting weights the 44-year-old wrote: "I was told a little while ago by a doctor I needed to make some changes to my physical health. It's been tough. I was fatter than I thought. Ha. But I'm getting there. Slowly.

"I want to thank @osher_gunsberg for the inspiration. And @emiliebrabonhames and @chiefbrabon for making me bleed. Its been really positive. For anyone out there I truly believe it's never too late."

Karl Stefanovic at the 2019 Nine Upfront held at Fox Studios in Moore Park. Picture: Christian Gilles
It seems that Yarbrough is on board with the Channel 9 personality's health kick, with Stefanovic and the 34-year-old frequently spotted going for walks and playing tennis near their home in Mosman, located in Sydney's north.

The high-profile couple became engaged in January this year and held a commitment ceremony in March.

Stefanovic met Yarbrough, a shoe designer, in December 2016 just months after he split from his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn.

editors picks fitness bid health health kick karl stefanovic today show weight loss

