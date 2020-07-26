Panthers Kale Oxenham grabs possession in the AFL Capricornia game against Brothers at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Saturday. Picture: Jann Houley

AFL: A dominant final quarter got Panthers home in a spirited, low-scoring contest with Brothers in Round 3 of the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership on Saturday.

Just four points separated the teams at three quarter time (4.6-30 to 3.8-26) before the Panthers landed four majors to hold a 15-point lead at the final siren.

Levi Davenport produced a powerhouse performance in the midfield, finishing with two goals, and ruckman Haidyn Thomas also impressed for the victors.

CQ Capras code-hoppers Aaron Teroi and Chalice Atoi put in another solid showing for Brothers.

Panthers coach Sam Gudgeon said it was a strong contest all the way.

His side kicked the only goal of the opening quarter to lead by five at the first break before Brothers edged ahead by two at half-time.

“I was really pleased with how the guys stuck with it; they kept battling hard and they didn’t give in,” he said.

Brothers' Riley Reid takes a mark in the hard-fought contest against Panthers at Rockhampton Cricket Ground on Saturday. Picture: Jann Houley

“Brothers really brought the physicality to the game.

“We were a bit slow to get started but in the second half we got to our game plan and into our structure and we got over the line.

“We got two quick goals in the last quarter and they kept running on from there. I thought we controlled that quarter pretty well.”

Panthers got over the top of Brothers in an entertaining Round 3 clash. Picture: Jann Houley

Panthers have now won their three opening games and their next opponents are Gladstone, who were on the end of a 148-point drubbing by reigning champions Yeppoon on Saturday.

“We’re looking to take something from every game and keep building on it,” he said.

“We’ll have played every team before we meet Yeppoon, and they will give us a good measure of where we’re at.

“This week we’re just going to work on our structures and make sure we’re moving the football the way we want to move it and not getting sucked into other teams’ game plans.”

AFL Capricornia results

A-grade men: Panthers 8.8-56 d Brothers 5.11-41, BITS 9.12-66 d Glenmore 6.5-41, Yeppoon 22.16-148 d Gladstone 0.0-0

Senior women: Panthers 9.7-61 d Brothers 0.1-1, Glenmore 11.8-74 d BITS 0.0-0, Yeppoon 8.6-54 d Gladstone 1.1-7