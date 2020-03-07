Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: Melissa Lake faced two charges in the Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
COURT: Melissa Lake faced two charges in the Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
News

‘I was short on cash:’ Shoplifter caught in act

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
7th Mar 2020 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN with sticky fingers has been caught red-handed trying to skip out without paying.

Melissa Ann Lake fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing two charges of unauthorised dealing with shop goods (maximum $150) and contravening direction or requirement of police.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 8 at 11.50am, Lake was observed putting products into shopping bags at Woolworths Roma and then walking out without any attempts to pay.

Police attended in relation to the matter where Lake stated she was short on cash and couldn’t afford groceries.

She pleaded guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Saggers fined her $400.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Family Law Inquiry reaches Rockhampton

        premium_icon Family Law Inquiry reaches Rockhampton

        News The Australian Government’s landmark Family Law Inquiry will be holding a hearing day in Rockhampton this week.

        Coronavirus mega guide: What you need to know

        premium_icon Coronavirus mega guide: What you need to know

        Health Dispel the myths with our guide to coronavirus.

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central Queensland

        Road closures and water over road warnings for Central...

        News With lots of rainfall forecast for Central Queensland this weekend, it is also...

        Changes to traffic due to Capricorn Hwy duplication

        premium_icon Changes to traffic due to Capricorn Hwy duplication

        News The Department of Transport and Main Roads issued an update yesterday outlining...