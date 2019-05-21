'I was the only female this year with a baby' to win title

GREAT HONOUR: Gracemere's Ruth Spence was recently awarded the Australian Leo of the Year.

GREAT HONOUR: Gracemere's Ruth Spence was recently awarded the Australian Leo of the Year. Karen Corbin

IN BETWEEN nappy changes and feeds for daughter Claire, Ruth Spence accepted the Australian Leo of the Year in Geelong.

Earlier this month, the Gracemere woman travelled to a Lions Convention, where she would become the only woman and mother across the country for 2019 and the first member from her club to win the prestigious honour.

For the next 12 months, Ruth (a member of the CQ Leos Club) will be an ambassador that will enable her to form more groups throughout Australia.

She will appear at the National Convention at Adelaide in May 2020 and also serve on the Leo Advisory Panel for both state and national levels.

While it's been a busy journey already, Ruth said it was crazy for her to think she was granted the prestigious honour.

Firstly, Ruth entered on a district level so the CQ Leos Club had a presence among the list of nominations.

"No one else in the district was going to run and we hosted the conference in Yeppoon ... I didn't think I'd make it,” she said.

After she won on a local level, Ruth also took out the state title before she travelled to Geelong to receive the national honour.

It was quite a shock for the passionate Leo.

"I was the only female this year on a national level and the only one with a baby,” she said.

Her responsibilities within the club have shaped her as a person and, most importantly, as a mother.

"It's made me more flexible, more organised, I find it's really shaped me because I get to go out into the community and I've met a lot of different people,” she said.

Allowing herself to learn more about communities has helped Ruth to become open to discussions with people of any age group.

Now she's in the process of starting her own business to target parents like herself.

"I use cloth nappies with my daughter, Claire, and I've met a lot of mums who had no idea what they were, so I'm looking to start a business to sell them in Rocky eventually,” she said.

At the moment Ruth is in the process of finding supplies and the budding entrepreneur hoped to have the new business off the ground in the next 12 months.

Ruth has collaborated with other local mothers and inspired them to switch over to use cloth nappies.

"I'm part of a mothers' group who met when our babies were six weeks old and I think we started with two mums using cloth ... now there's a bunch of us,” she said.

If you think Ruth has no time left in her schedule, think again.

The proud mother is also working towards finished her law degree in among her other commitments.

"We'll see where the year takes me, I might have to take some time off (from her course) to do all of this,” she said.

Brief background

The CQ Leos Club consists of members up to 30 years of age.

Ruth became involved with the club after she followed her husband, Kai, who was one of the charter members of the club.

So if you're inspired by Ruth's dedication and would like to become a member of CQ Leo Club, email cqleosclub@gmail.com.